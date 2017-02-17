America’s hot potato

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Image Credit: Ramachandra Babu/©Gulf News

America’s hot potato

His military career ended when Obama dismissed him as head of the Defence Intelligence Agency in 2014. Now, just three weeks into a new administration, another scandal has made him resign as the national security adviser

Gulf News
 

Fired by one American commander-in-chief for insubordination, Michael Flynn has now delivered his resignation to another.

United States President Donald Trump had been weighing the fate of his national security adviser, a hard-charging, feather-ruffling retired lieutenant general who just three weeks into the new administration put himself in the centre of a controversy. Flynn resigned late last Monday.

At issue was Flynn’s contact with Moscow’s ambassador to Washington. Flynn and the Russian appear to have discussed US sanctions on Russia late last year, raising questions about whether he was freelancing on foreign policy while the then president Barack Obama was still in office and whether he misled Trump officials about the calls.

The uncertainty about his future had deepened on Monday when the White House issued a statement saying that Trump is “evaluating the situation” surrounding Flynn. In his resignation letter, Flynn said he held numerous calls with the Russian ambassador to the US during the transition and gave “incomplete information” about those discussions to Vice-President Mike Pence.

The centre of a storm is a familiar place for Flynn. His military career ended when Obama dismissed him as head of the Defence Intelligence Agency in 2014. Flynn has said he was pushed out for holding tougher views than Obama about extremism. But a former senior US official said the firing was for insubordination, after Flynn failed to follow guidance from superiors.

Out of government, he disappeared into the murky world of mid-level defence contractors and international influence peddlers. In December 2015, he appeared at a Moscow banquet headlined by Russian President Vladimir Putin. In 2016, Flynn, a life-long if apolitical Democrat, became a trusted and eager confidant of Trump, joining anti-Hillary Clinton campaign chants of “Lock Her Up” and tweeting that “Fear of Muslims is RATIONAL”.

As national security adviser, Flynn required no Senate confirmation vote or extreme vetting of his record.

The Washington Post and other US newspapers, citing current and former US officials, reported last week that Flynn made explicit references to US sanctions on Russia in conversations with the Russian Ambassador, Sergey Kislyak. One of the calls took place on December 29, the day Obama announced new penalties against Russia’s top intelligence agencies over allegations they meddled in the election with the objective of helping Trump win.

While it’s not unusual for incoming administrations to have discussions with foreign governments before taking office, the repeated contacts just as the US was pulling the trigger on sanctions suggests Trump’s team might have helped shape Russia’s response. They also contradicted denials about such sanctions discussions by several Trump administration officials, including the vice-president. Some Democratic lawmakers want a congressional investigation.

For days, Trump had been publicly and unusually quiet on the matter. While his aides declared the president has confidence in Flynn, Trump privately told associates he was troubled by the situation, according to a person who spoke with him recently.

Flynn’s sparkling military resume had included key assignments at home and abroad, and high praise from superiors.

The son of an Army veteran of the Second World War and the Korean War, Flynn was commissioned as a second lieutenant in May 1981. He started in intelligence and eventually rose to senior positions, including intelligence chief for US Central Command.

Ian McCulloh, a Johns Hopkins data science specialist, became a Flynn admirer while working as an army lieutenant colonel in Afghanistan in 2009. At the time, Flynn ran intelligence for the US-led international coalition in Kabul and was pushing for more creative approaches to targeting Taliban networks, including use of data mining and social network analysis, according to McCulloh. “He was pushing for us to think out of the box and try to leverage technology better and innovate,” McCulloh said, crediting Flynn for improving the effectiveness of US targeting. “A lot of people didn’t like it because it was different.”

After leaving the military, Flynn plunged into civilian life and moved to capitalise on his military and intelligence connections and experience.

He opened his own consulting firm, Flynn Intelligence Group, assembling a crew of former armed forces veterans with expertise in cyber, logistics and surveillance. One “team” member was lobbyist Robert Kelley.

Kelley proved a central player in the Flynn Group’s decision to help a Turkish businessman tied to Turkey’s government. At the same time that Flynn was advising Trump on national security matters, Kelley was lobbying legislators on behalf of businessman Ekim Alptekin’s firm between mid-September and December last year, lobbying documents show.

It was an odd match. Flynn stirred controversy with dire warnings about Islam, calling it a “political ideology” that “definitely hides behind being a religion”. But his alarms apparently didn’t extend to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government as it cracked down on dissent and jailed thousands of opponents after a failed coup last summer.

— AP

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    0%

  • Disagree

    0%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    0%0%0%0%

    More from Thinkers

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionThinkers

    tags

    Donald Trump
    follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
    Afghanistan
    follow this tag on MGNAfghanistan
    United States
    follow this tag on MGNUnited States
    Russia
    follow this tag on MGNRussia

    also in Thinkers

    Beyond Words - Series 15Putin needs the US as much as Trump does Russia
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

    UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

    Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

    Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

    Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

    Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

    Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

    Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

    Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

    Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

    Man caught growing marijuana in villa

    Man caught growing marijuana in villa

    Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

    Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

    VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

    VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

    Woman throws punch at man who groped her

    Woman throws punch at man who groped her