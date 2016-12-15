Aleppo’s fall marks the beginning of a new phase in the war in Syria

As the Al Assad regime struggles to reclaim more territory, rebels are likely to radicalise and Syria’s fragile alliance with Turkey will be sorely tested

It had long been anticipated, but the fall of Aleppo still marks a decisive turning point in the Syrian war. It basically eliminates the opposition’s ability to pose a military challenge or position itself as a political alternative. And it puts Syrian President Bashar Al Assad solidly back on track. Supported by Russia and Iran, he has a new lease on political life, at least in the medium term.

But what the fall of Aleppo clearly is not is the end of the war. It just marks the beginning of a new phase. The Syrian government will now, without a doubt, focus on securing its territorial gains, but also on retaking, by force, the regions of the so-called useful Syria that still escape its control.

In the meantime, the Geneva peace process could well be swept away. David Petraeus, retired American military officer and former director of the CIA, told the International Institute for Strategic Studies’ Manama Dialogue in Bahrain last week that it was “very late in the day indeed”, to find a political solution. The American general, who was in charge of pacifying northern Iraq after the 2003 invasion by the United States, did not exclude a partitioning of Syria as a possible solution.

But the country’s fragmentation won’t necessarily bring peace and stability. The recapture of Palmyra by Daesh (the self-proclaimed Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant) last Sunday is a timely reminder of that. It’s a setback for the regime and for Russia, which had driven Daesh out of the ancient city in March, and it proves that the terrorists are resourceful. It’s one of the laws of war: It is often more difficult to hold a city than to capture it.

The fall of Aleppo, coming after a long agony to which the international community have turned a blind eye, could lead the rebels, sickened by this abandonment, to radicalise and join the ranks of the terrorist forces: Either Daesh or the former Al Nusra Front, Al Qaida’s Syrian branch.

While the international coalition is hopeful it can recapture Mosul, Daesh’s “capital city” in Iraq, it hasn’t yet really attacked Raqqa, the terrorist group’s Syrian stronghold, which remains both a retreat and a steppingstone — confirmation that the terrorists still largely have free rein in Syria.

Al Assad’s ability to retake control of Syria is far from established, even with the help of his Russian and Iranian backers. In all wars, abuses and violent acts committed by the enemy provoke radicalisation.

‘No legitimacy’

“Even if the regime captures the whole territory, the opposition’s violence against the government and its desire for revenge will only grow,” a Syrian opposition member said during the same Bahrain conference where Petraeus spoke. “Even if it wins the war, this authority will have no legitimacy to govern the people. The international community waited for Aleppo to fall, thinking they’d be rid of the problem. That won’t be the case.”

The coming new stage of the Syrian war will also test the fragile Russia-Turkey alliance. Having materialised in Syria with eased tensions between Damascus and Ankara, the time will eventually come to deal with the Kurdish question.

“The Syrian war is made of three circles: International, regional and Syrian,” a diplomat warns. “One can’t solve the third circle without solving the other two first, especially the disagreements between Russia and the United States, as well as between Iran and Saudi Arabia.”

So far, Russia has been dictating the military scenario in the Syrian conflict. But the complexity of the crisis, the entanglement of regional interests and the multiplication of those global players involved in the conflict make finding a unilateral “solution” — like Moscow did in ending the war in Chechnya — much less likely.

— Worldcrunch 2016/New York Times News Service