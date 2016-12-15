Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Image Credit: AFP

Aleppo’s fall marks the beginning of a new phase in the war in Syria

As the Al Assad regime struggles to reclaim more territory, rebels are likely to radicalise and Syria’s fragile alliance with Turkey will be sorely tested

Gulf News
 

It had long been anticipated, but the fall of Aleppo still marks a decisive turning point in the Syrian war. It basically eliminates the opposition’s ability to pose a military challenge or position itself as a political alternative. And it puts Syrian President Bashar Al Assad solidly back on track. Supported by Russia and Iran, he has a new lease on political life, at least in the medium term.

But what the fall of Aleppo clearly is not is the end of the war. It just marks the beginning of a new phase. The Syrian government will now, without a doubt, focus on securing its territorial gains, but also on retaking, by force, the regions of the so-called useful Syria that still escape its control.

In the meantime, the Geneva peace process could well be swept away. David Petraeus, retired American military officer and former director of the CIA, told the International Institute for Strategic Studies’ Manama Dialogue in Bahrain last week that it was “very late in the day indeed”, to find a political solution. The American general, who was in charge of pacifying northern Iraq after the 2003 invasion by the United States, did not exclude a partitioning of Syria as a possible solution.

But the country’s fragmentation won’t necessarily bring peace and stability. The recapture of Palmyra by Daesh (the self-proclaimed Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant) last Sunday is a timely reminder of that. It’s a setback for the regime and for Russia, which had driven Daesh out of the ancient city in March, and it proves that the terrorists are resourceful. It’s one of the laws of war: It is often more difficult to hold a city than to capture it.

The fall of Aleppo, coming after a long agony to which the international community have turned a blind eye, could lead the rebels, sickened by this abandonment, to radicalise and join the ranks of the terrorist forces: Either Daesh or the former Al Nusra Front, Al Qaida’s Syrian branch.

While the international coalition is hopeful it can recapture Mosul, Daesh’s “capital city” in Iraq, it hasn’t yet really attacked Raqqa, the terrorist group’s Syrian stronghold, which remains both a retreat and a steppingstone — confirmation that the terrorists still largely have free rein in Syria.

Al Assad’s ability to retake control of Syria is far from established, even with the help of his Russian and Iranian backers. In all wars, abuses and violent acts committed by the enemy provoke radicalisation.

‘No legitimacy’

“Even if the regime captures the whole territory, the opposition’s violence against the government and its desire for revenge will only grow,” a Syrian opposition member said during the same Bahrain conference where Petraeus spoke. “Even if it wins the war, this authority will have no legitimacy to govern the people. The international community waited for Aleppo to fall, thinking they’d be rid of the problem. That won’t be the case.”

The coming new stage of the Syrian war will also test the fragile Russia-Turkey alliance. Having materialised in Syria with eased tensions between Damascus and Ankara, the time will eventually come to deal with the Kurdish question.

“The Syrian war is made of three circles: International, regional and Syrian,” a diplomat warns. “One can’t solve the third circle without solving the other two first, especially the disagreements between Russia and the United States, as well as between Iran and Saudi Arabia.”

So far, Russia has been dictating the military scenario in the Syrian conflict. But the complexity of the crisis, the entanglement of regional interests and the multiplication of those global players involved in the conflict make finding a unilateral “solution” — like Moscow did in ending the war in Chechnya — much less likely.

— Worldcrunch 2016/New York Times News Service

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    71%

  • Disagree

    29%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    17%11%22%50%

    More from Thinkers

    In Agreement

    71%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionThinkers

    tags

    United States
    follow this tag on MGNUnited States
    Iran
    follow this tag on MGNIran
    Saudi Arabia
    follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
    Syria
    follow this tag on MGNSyria
    Iraq
    follow this tag on MGNIraq

    also in Thinkers

    EDITORIAL CARTOONSBeing passionate about work counts
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Why are many Indian expats dying young?

    Why are many Indian expats dying young?

    New Year holiday in UAE announced

    New Year holiday in UAE announced

    Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

    Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

    Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

    Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

    Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

    Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

    Bad debt: How expats can clear names

    Bad debt: How expats can clear names

    Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

    Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

    Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

    Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

    Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

    Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party