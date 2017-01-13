A son-in-law rises in the White House

US law does not appear to prevent him from serving as an unpaid adviser and few doubt that he will play a decisive role in shaping the Trump presidency

Jared Kushner could arguably be the most powerful son-in-law to ever set foot in the White House. The first step in the stairway to power came last Monday when US President-elect Donald Trump named Kushner as his senior adviser — an appointment that has raised questions about potential conflicts of interests and drawn accusations of nepotism. Calling the appointment an “honour”, Kushner said in a statement he was “energised by the shared passion of the president-elect and the American people”.

Married to Trump’s influential daughter Ivanka, Kushner played a crucial role in directing his father-in-law’s presidential campaign. During the final stages, it was Kushner who effectively functioned as Trump’s campaign manager, advising him on strategy, drafting his speeches and running the digital media campaign.

Now, the 35-year-old real estate mogul, businessman and publisher is one of the key men behind Trump’s transition to power. A week after Trump’s victory, Kushner is now at the centre of a messy purge: New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was abruptly sacked as head of the transition team and replaced with the Vice-president-elect Mike Pence. Christie’s loyalists, Mike Rogers and Matthew Freedman, too were ejected. Christie’s ouster is believed to be the result of a feud with Kushner. As a federal prosecutor, Christie had prosecuted Kushner’s father, Charles, who was convicted and jailed on charges of tax evasion, witness tampering and illegal campaign contributions.

Born in 1981 in New Jersey, the son of a real-estate developer and Democratic Party, Kushner gained a degree in Sociology from Harvard. (The investigative journalist Daniel Golden, in his 2006 book The Price of Admission, links a $2.5 million (Dh9.19 million) donation that Charles Kushner made to Harvard University in 1998 with the acceptance of his son there the following year.)

Good-looking and tall, Kushner was conducting his own mega-deals at the age of 26 with borrowed money. His acquisitions included a $10 million purchase of the New York Observer. A year later, he took over Kushner Companies as CEO in 2008 when his father was sent to jail. When the Kushner real estate business hit turbulence, Jared emerged from the crisis with a reputation as a gutsy dealmaker.

Kushner met Ivanka in 2007 at a business lunch organised by mutual friends who intended it as a networking opportunity. After dating for two years, they married at her father’s private golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey. Before their marriage, Ivanka converted to Judaism as Kushner comes from an Orthodox Jewish family.

Kushner has also defended his father-in-law against persistent accusations of anti-Semitism, including in a notable piece published by the New York Observer, which he owns. More recently, during United States Secretary of State John Kerry’s reproachful parting shot at Israel’s commitment to a two-state solution, Trump’s chief strategist and senior counsellor Steve Bannon and Kushner were reported to be working back channels to the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump, while announcing Kushner’s appointment, described his son-in-law as a “great guy”. “Jared has been a tremendous asset and trusted adviser throughout the campaign and transition and I am proud to have him in a key leadership role in my administration,” Trump said in a statement. The president-elect has also reportedly taken the unprecedented step of requesting security clearance for Kushner to attend top-secret presidential briefings, the first one of which was on Tuesday. It’s unclear if the request will be approved. It marks an astonishing departure and invites the accusation of nepotism.

Ethics lawyers have also raised concerns that Kushner’s appointment will run afoul of federal anti-nepotism law, which prohibits any public official from hiring family members to an agency or office which he or she leads. But the law does not appear to prevent Kushner from serving as an unpaid adviser and few doubt that Kushner will play a decisive role in shaping the Trump presidency, acting as policy adviser and gate-keeper. The Trump’s transition team said Kushner has “chosen to forego his salary while serving in the administration”. In order to comply with federal ethics laws and after consulting the Office of Government Ethics, Kushner will take several steps to divest substantial assets.

Kushner will resign from his positions as chief executive of the Kushner Companies and as publisher of the New York Observer newspaper. He will also divest from any interests in the New York Observer, Thrive Capital, 666 Fifth Avenue and any foreign investments. In addition, Kushner will remove himself from participating in matters that could have a direct effect on his remaining financial interests. Those interests include real estate in the New York area, Ivanka’s interest in the new Trump hotel in Washington and the Ivanka Trump Brand fashion business.

Like Trump, Kushner has never had a formal role in government, but he now appears set to be more important than many who do.

