A commitment to sustainable development

The UAE Environment Day, which was launched 20 years ago, celebrated on February 4 each year, aims to highlight the commitment of the UAE Government towards preserving the environment and realising sustainable development by achieving a balance between ecological, economic and social dimensions of development. Also, such an occasion recognises the efforts of the various stakeholders and raises awareness about the importance of natural resources, while urging individuals and groups to participate actively in its protection.

The 20th National Environment Day 2017, carried the theme of ‘Sustainable Consumption and Production (SCP)’. It represents a golden opportunity to achieve many goals at the same time because rationalising the consumption of resources such as energy and water resources and reducing waste and emissions can help achieve sustainability, fight climate change and improve quality of life.

On the other hand, achieving Sustainable Development means realising the UAE Vision 2021 National Agenda that focuses on improving the quality of air, preserving water resources, increasing the contribution of clean energy and implementing green growth plans.

SCP is one of the 17th agreed goals of 2030 Agenda of United Nations General Assembly (Sustainable Development Goals or SDGs) by all nations in September 2015. This simply emphasises the clear vision of the UAE as SCP goal is a key objective towards realising all other SDGs. In other words, no single country can really realise SDGs without realising SCP.

Since the UAE Environment day is under the patronage of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, this simply means the UAE is willing, serious and committed to protect the environment, scarce natural resources and continue on the green growth path.

A major challenge

Since the SCP is recognised as an overarching theme to link environmental and development challenges, it means that the UAE leadership is fully aware and very keen on achieving sustainable development that does not harm the environment, current or future generations. For the UAE, the high consumption rates present a major challenge and are one of the reasons behind the high ecological footprint in the country.

The definition proposed in the 1994 Oslo Symposium on Sustainable Consumption defines SCP as ‘the use of services and related products, which respond to basic needs and bring a better quality of life, while minimising the use of natural resources and toxic materials as well as emissions of waste and pollutants over the life cycle of the service or product so as not to jeopardise the needs of future generations’.

In fact, sustainable consumption has become a necessity now in the UAE and the world. The world is facing various environmental crises related to water, climate change, food and energy. A shift in the way goods and services are produced and consumed in a sustainable way will guarantee a minimum of waste and pollution, avoidance of a disturbing ecological balance, intergenerational and intragenerational equity and sustainable development.

In fact, rationalising consumption is an Islamic culture that is missing in our modern societies. Islam requires its followers to care for the environment through their behaviour and attitude. Unsustainable consumption goes against Islamic values. All types of extravagance are bad and even considered a sin in Islamic culture.

Thus, it is very beneficial to include Islamic teachings and guidance in relation to SCP in various activities around the UAE Environment Day theme. In fact, the activities will not only be on February 4 but will continue all year round which is a very good practice as it is not only a one-day festive but a year-long campaign to promote SCP in the UAE.

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, different municipalities and other local environmental bodies organise various activities and events throughout the year as part of the celebrations. In addition, many corporates, civil society organisations and individuals organise various events to promote and express their commitment to SCP.

It is worth mentioning that changing behaviour and attitude is the most difficult task and takes quite some time to be achieved. Thus a three-year round for SCP is important to focus on changing shopping habits by buying products that are eco-friendly and help reduce individual’s carbon footprints — by using a car pool whenever possible, reusing products, recycling them, and reducing the use of plastic bags and products and so on.

Responsible behaviour

In fact, if this is achieved, it will be a great victory for humanity as only then environmentally responsible behaviour (Sustainable consumption) of the people will oblige companies to produce in a sustainable way as well (Sustainable production).

Last but not least, the UAE has witnessed unprecedented development on all levels in recent years, which has led to an accelerated process of change in all aspects of life. Much has been achieved for the UAE to be a global hub for trade, industry and tourism, as the country today attracts more than 200 nationalities to work and live here.

Realising SCP will enhance the UAE’s image even further, advance the quality of life and achieve sustainable development, attract more tourism and visitors as well as bring in more investment to the country.

Dr Mohamed Abdel Raouf is an independent environment researcher.