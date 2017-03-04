The world of social media junkies

It is difficult to escape the tyranny of social media. You might want to deliberately overlook certain things in life, but these days it is almost impossible to miss a cue. Thanks to the great social media ‘jab-berthon’ there is a song, a poem, a collage for every occasion.

It is no longer fashionable to pretend to have been absent-minded about wishing a friend or a friend’s friend on his or her birthday, anniversary, or promotion. That’s because it is out there in that open space on your smart phone, making faces at you. The ‘little pings’ that punctuate your life might as well be small stab wounds killing you slowly in full public sight.

How can you be ‘duh’ to miss the anniversary of your friend’s sister’s father-in-law when everyone is wishing him?

Much as you would like to box the ears of the precocious and well-fed son of your much disliked boss, you are forced to send him birthday wishes that have a mile long ‘happy’ emojis only because your super rival at work just did the same.

You can no longer entertain the idea of your own birthday spent sharing a quiet lunch by the beach with your favourite buddy. That’s because your birthday wishes began pouring in just as the clock struck midnight and reaching a hysterical crescendo by noon. So even if you wish you could disappear to Neverland, you have to order those double chocolate doughnuts, there is no escaping that.

‘Forwarding’ is the name of the game on group chat and every group has its share of zealous early birds who are up at the crack of dawn to outdo others in wishing you good morning. By the time you are up and rub your eyes, it is too late to acknowledge the chain of good morning messages that clearly get you to wonder if your morning is all that great.

I personally feel that one can easily slot the ‘intellectual pundits’ on your chat group in three or four convenient categories. There are the perpetual saints doing the positivity overkill. They do not miss to forward the message of universal brotherhood, of loving the sisters and mothers of the world, reminding you what a beautiful place the world is, boringly didactic, recycling some of the world’s best-known proverbs as though they just invented those.

Then we have people who have assigned themselves the task of breaking news to others, religiously chronicling train disasters, earthquakes, explosions, homicides and hara-kiris around the globe. They are adrenaline junkies who thrive on doom and gloom scenarios and live for your ‘OMG’ response.

The funny guy who brings you up to date with the stalest, ribaldest wise-crack of the century is the real joker in the pack. Don’t forget your ‘LOL’ emojis, you might feel like a zombie clicking on it, but that is the price you pay to be part of the group and that is part of your collective responsibility.

Then the ‘horror’ junkies always seem to scavenge for the clips of haunting sounds and ghosts caught on cameras or doomsday warnings to broadcast to the rest of the group.

The food junkies love their ‘daily grub’ routine, posting pictures and recipes, while the health conscious lecture on the hidden calories and secret super foods.

What is surprising is the speed at which all this goes around the globe and comes back to you on another chat group, perhaps quicker than the speed of sound. It’s our absolute compulsion to hit the forward button that makes this round-the-world trip so easy and quick. It is honestly unnerving to think about the amount of junk we have created cluttering our thought highways and piling up in our cyberspace. Virtual pollution is now real.

It almost seems that parallel to our real world exists a digital underworld where busybees buzz with self-importance spinning yarns, creating junk content, furiously writing scripts, editing stuff with audio visuals and putting out the content. We the social media addicts wait like junkies to lap and regurgitate and perpetuate this addiction.