The final countdown

I watched as the packers neatly packaged almost 24 years of my life in Dubai. They took just seven hours to compress all signs of my existence into cartons.

They were very efficient and split themselves into groups to tackle each room. I flitted from room to room trying to keep pace with them, but it was a losing battle. I wanted to ensure two things. The first was that certain items were left behind for me to use after they left and the second was seeing that nothing was left behind that had to be packed.

However, as I supervised one group in one room, in another room they packed away everything they could lay their hands on before I could intervene to tell them what I wanted left behind.

As a result, the sheets I needed, as I would be staying in the flat for a few more days after they had left, were now secure in a carton! When they saw my crestfallen face, they offered to unpack, but I didn’t want to unravel all their hard work. So I refused their offer and decided to make do without the sheets. Now all I had was a mattress lent by a friend. Thankfully, I had remembered to tell them beforehand that the mattress was not to be packed.

After they had finished, there were 91 cartons strewn across the flat. Soon these were taken away, leaving me in an empty shell of a house. The rooms looked huge and desolate.

As I looked around, I wondered how I had managed to fit so much into a one-bedroom flat without suffering from claustrophobia. Somehow the house had never looked crowded despite the lack of built-in cupboards and sufficient storage space.

Nibbling at delicacies

Now all I was left with were two suitcases of clothes to help see me through until those cartons arrived in my hometown.

Thankfully, the refrigerator and microwave were still there as I had decided to leave them behind for the watchman and house cleaner. The microwave had served me faithfully for 20 years and although it showed its age, it had never given up on me.

I could still have my morning wake-me-up, coffee which I was addicted to. Food was ordered and eaten standing up at the kitchen counter. I imagined I was in one of those fancy tapas eateries, nibbling at delicacies. It helps to have a vivid imagination.

The two days I spent in such Spartan conditions made me realise how dependent we are on our creature comforts. And this creature certainly loved her comforts.

Never had time crawled by as in those two days as there was no TV for entertainment or an inviting bed to sink into. I found myself doing things I had never done before such as spending time in the park, a stone’s throw away. It had always been one of those things that I knew was there but could be visited later. As the Dubai Shopping Festival was on at the time, the park was an entertainment venue with stalls and musical performances. It was interesting to sit and watch the world go by instead of using the place as a short cut to the nearest hypermarket or the Metro station.

The reason why I had stayed on in that flat was simply because it was so centrally located and I needed to do a lot of running around, settling final bills and trying to get back security deposits. However, my attempt to wrest what is rightfully mine hasn’t met with success as the real estate company has decided patience is a virtue I must learn.

One month on, I am still waiting for what is due to me. My patience is wearing thin.

Vanaja Rao is a freelance writer based in Hyderabad, India.