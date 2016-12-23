The ‘elves’ in our home

Do you remember that fairy tale about the elves and the shoemaker? They visit a hardworking shoemaker each night without his knowledge and stitch the leather he has cut to work on the following day. Their work is exquisite and the shoes they stitch sell well. The shoemaker’s business grows. Then, just before Christmas, the shoemaker and his wife stay up to find out who has been helping them. When they see two elves hard at work, the shoemaker’s wife sews each of them a set of clothes in gratitude for all they have done for the shoemaker.

It is an endearing tale of hard work and doing one another a good turn; something we could learn from in our daily lives — but somehow that message was forgotten during our tumultuous journey called marriage.

When we launched into matrimony, I was prepared for ups and downs and decided to make the most of the ‘ups’ so that the afterglow would sustain us through the ‘downs’. I had no idea then that the ‘ups’ would mostly involve the decibel levels going up — and up. And the aftermath, the fallout, would leave us too exhausted to get through even a smooth, companionable day, forget about a hard-hitting ‘down’ ...

Mostly, the flare-ups happened because two entirely different characters were thrown together to make the most of their togetherness.

One was a loner, a lover of solitude, who liked to do her own thing in her own time, the key words always being ‘on her own’.

The other was a social animal, ready to open his home and hearth to all and sundry, taking it completely for granted that his spouse would be as welcoming as him. He glossed over all the extra work involved in keeping an open house and was ever ready to outsource the chores — while I was fiercely determined to go it alone.

“Do your share of the housework,” I demanded — but that was not his cup of tea. So he took what he considered the easy way out: As soon as I went out, he hired help to polish and scour.

Of course, I would barely enter the house from wherever I had gone and I would know that someone had been at work there. There were always telltale signs: The furniture askew, the cushions out of alignment, the pictures and bric-a-brac rearranged ...

And there would be hell to pay.

The bright side of having everything bright and clean was glossed over and I insisted that my privacy had been violated, he had no respect for my wishes, and so on.

One would think that so much opposition to such a small invasion of my space would have made him value the peace, knuckle down in the grime and not repeat the ‘offence’.

But that didn’t happen either.

And thus it became a recurring event in our home: Whenever I was away, something that had long been shelved suddenly got done. I knew the man of the house had brought someone in to do it — and the blow-up that ensued left both of us more exhausted than we would have been if we had just addressed that task ourselves.

However, over the decades, my level of resistance has gradually come down. I still don’t like ‘stray’ people wandering in and out of my house in my absence; but I now acknowledge that I dislike it even more when they wander in and out in my presence.

I still know at once when ‘the elves’ have been into our home — but my objections have become muted. I barely protest. Because, secretly, I’m happy to have a resident ‘elf’ and his hidden helpers visiting from time to time — and at last, I can say so ...

Cheryl Rao is a journalist based in India.