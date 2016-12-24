Tears, tantrums and turkey

It’s that time of the year again, when thoughts in many parts of the world turn to turkey, treats and Christmas trees. Yes, it’s the festive time of the year for Christians across the globe and thoughts of Santa and songs featuring images of happy people at home with their families are savoured with smiles. This month, there is a palpable sense of relief that the year is finally coming to an end after 12 months of shocking events and the loss of so many loved ones across the world.

In our small corner of the globe in Derry, Ireland, while there’s little chance of snow this year and the rain is pummelling the streets like a maniacal boxer — there’s also talk of a storm — the warmth and glow of the festive season can be felt in everyday chat and on the faces of excited children.

I’m cooking the Christmas dinner this year. It’s a first for me, but I’m feeling quietly confident. From the turkey to the after-dinner beverages, I’ve got a plan for each and every detail. It’s all about the timing, you see — timing and a little bit of magic. With a glass in one hand, a whisk in the other, and my festive-themed apron, I’ll attempt to choreograph a culinary masterpiece. There’ll be tantrums and tears, no doubt, and a few cuts and bruises in the pre-Christmas battles with potato and parsnip-peeling. Then there’s the Brussel’s sprouts, those small pellets of green that drive fear and confusion into every household in Ireland on Christmas Day. They are loved and loathed in equal measure, yet are a traditional staple of the main meal. I’ll be attacking them with a knife to make them more palatable for the family, especially my nieces and nephews, who have yet to begrudgingly accept the mini morsels with the love of the adults who have had them thrust upon them over the decades; an indoctrinated love of the emerald pebbles that Sisyphus himself would envy. Now, that’s the real meaning of love.

The turkey and gravy are causing the most palpitations and sleepless nights. There are so many recipes and tips to consider — which celebrity cook can I trust with this most important of meals? My sister and I did a trial run with some fancy way of making roast potatoes. A bit of goose fat and some rosemary and we ended up with fluffy, crispy deliciousness — so that’s one recipe we can definitely trust. I think I’ll have a supply of back-up gravy just in case the fancy recipe goes awry and I end up with a lumpy concoction of brown goo — Christmas would be ruined. I’d be forever called ‘Lumpy’ by my siblings and they’d make new festive songs to mark the day Christmas died.

Dessert is easy. I’ve recruited my niece and nephew to help me make a cheesecake that I’ve promised they can decorate — a risky move, but one that I’m hoping will pay off.

After that, it’s a matter of making some Irish coffees and settling in to play some games while our full-to-bursting tummies cry out for help. It’s only one day of the year, but it’s one that is very special to millions of people. For those families who have lost a loved one, it’s a time when they can get together and remember the people they lost. They can laugh and chat together about the year they’ve had and make promises for the one ahead. Yes, it’s as cheesy as Welsh Rarebit and corny as a sweetcorn salad, but it’s warm and fuzzy, it’s funny and heartfelt, it’s home.

Christina Curran is a journalist currently studying a Masters in International Relations at Queen’s University, Belfast.