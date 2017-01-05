Mobile
Take time out to pause and enjoy the small moments that provide a more meaningful view of life

With every passing day, as we get more deeply entangled into the wired world, staying connected to the world outside is far more refreshing than staring mindlessly at various digital screens

Gulf News
 

It was one of my favourite activities during the years of growing up — to observe the numerous moments of daily life outside the window. Now, living in a high-rise building overlooking one of the busiest streets in Dubai, it is amazing to be always surrounded by the brilliant views bursting into my life through the windows of my living room.

The panoramic view offers an interesting slice of Dubai life and several different perspectives every day. Waking up soon after daybreak and watching the traffic already starting to trickle down the road, helps me quickly shake off the remnants of sleep and get ready to embrace the day. Surrounded constantly by the vibrancy and throbbing energy of city life ensures there is never a boring moment. The ceaseless flow of traffic beginning at dawn and continuing late into the night seems to reassure us that life goes on in spite of everything that happens around us.

The numerous sights and sounds of everyday life of the city abuzz with action seem to always motivate us to seize the moment. The bright yellow school buses seen on the roads in the early mornings and the afternoons, birds flocking to the greenery to peck through the grass and to drink the water from the sprinklers, people going about their daily business, groups of boys playing football late into the night ...

Scattered amidst the ever busy roads, the white desert sands and tall buildings is the beauty of the well-manicured greenery and the carefully-tended landscaping. The riot of colours provided by the rows of flower beds and swaying date-palms present an oasis of calm throughout the frenetic pace of city life.

Stunning views

Vying with the beauty of the greenery, the amazing architectural wonders astound with their perfection and elegance. The stunning views of the Dubai skyline are always a constant source of inspiration to reach greater heights and to keep working towards improvement every single day. The architectural marvels and the greenery evoke deep admiration for the inspiring pace of progress while also instilling in us a sense of gratitude for the labour of the hands that work hard to create such beauty in the dusty desert sands.

Throughout the day, the plentiful sunshine streams in through the large windows wrapping us in its glow of warmth and hope and in the evenings, the view of the orange sun slowly descending somewhere below the turquoise blue of the waters in the distance lends calm, even as I unwind at the end of a long day.

However, despite all the action that takes place on the streets below or the world around me, what never fails to enchant is experiencing a proximity to the intensity of the open, welcoming skies and watching the myriad expressions on the big blue canvas.

When darkness engulfs the city, a million lights from the countless windows of the numerous high-rise buildings come alive and illuminate the city with an intensity that reflects the electrifying energy created by the amalgamation of several cultures that is truly the essence of life in this wonderful country. The dazzle and brilliance of the lights seems to send us a message about the futility of differences in culture or colour and the need to shine together and to keep learning and imbibing from our different ethnicities and backgrounds.

With every passing day, as we get more deeply entangled into the wired world, staying connected to the world right outside the window is far more refreshing than staring mindlessly at various digital screens to connect with a world several time zones away. It offers a window to life itself, constantly encouraging us to conquer the struggles and joys of the everyday, to approach every moment with a constant supply of positivity and to take time out to pause and enjoy the small moments that provide a more meaningful view of life.

Fyna Ashwath is a journalist based in Dubai.

