Swinging between superstition and rationalism

As in any other society, superstitious beliefs held the sway on the lives of the people in the social set up in which I was born and brought up. And quite naturally, we, too, had hardcore rationalists who would dismiss any idea or action that smacked of superstition.

Yet, notwithstanding their professed views, most of the rationalists appeared to be fence-sitters because of the fact that some kind of fear of the unknown had been lurking in their mind. I must confess that in my younger days, I was also a fence-sitter. Initially, my conscience would reject some belief as pure superstition, but later, under social pressure, I would accept it as truth and act accordingly.

As I grew up, I gradually I moved towards rationalism. I would use reasoning to convert a superstitious person — and I used to feel happy over what I regarded as my achievement. But frankly speaking, I did not always succeed.

Superstition being so deeply embedded in our lives, they would ridicule me for going against the norm. Yet, I tried to hold on to my reasoned-out views. In the later years, one incident rattled me to the extent that I had to do some rethinking about my stand. I was taking my wife and two-year-old daughter from Lucknow to Allahabad. We were travelling by an express train that was not as well-equipped in terms of amenities as it is today. We were comfortably seated, though, in a small-sized compartment and enjoying the journey.

My wife enjoys having meals — homemade as well as ordered from the market — on running trains. So, we had it and decided to have a brief siesta. The distance being only 200kms and there being no rush, things used to be smooth those days. But soon after, there was an anti-climax.

The train halted at a wayside station. And, lo, even before it could come to a complete stop, a flood of people from the countryside gushed into the train. We were taken aback. In a few seconds, scores of men, women and children had filled every available space in the compartment. And they were only part of the crowd that had swarmed the entire train, all going for a dip in the holy river on that auspicious day. I do not remember what exactly was the “auspicious” occasion. But for us, it certainly was an inauspicious day!

The crowd overflowed even into the toilet, which is not an uncommon phenomenon in India even today. We were feeling suffocated, body odours further compounding our woes. The electric fans in the bogie proved to be inadequate.

Our daughter started crying for water, which we had exhausted. I wanted to fill our travel bottle at the railway platform, but the crowd had made it impossible. No waterman was in sight anywhere. Getting out of the bogie was just ruled out. The train chugged off. My wife told me that the baby was thirsty and needed milk as well. She had powdered milk, but I needed to get water to prepare a formula feed. Surely, we did not want the child to suffer from dehydration.

Our daughter’s cries grew louder. Left with no choice, I clutched the feeding bottle. Virtually stomping the rustic crowd, I managed to enter the loo where two-three passengers were standing, waiting to get down at their destination.

Much against my conscience, I opened the lower tap, filled up the bottle and somehow returned to my seat. I did not tell my wife about the source of the water. Otherwise, she would have nauseated and perhaps vomited creating further complications.

The baby was given milk, which calmed her down. Finally, on reaching Allahabad, we headed straight to a hotel. As we discussed our bitter experience, my wife ordained: “In the future, we would never venture out on the Padwa day (which falls on the day next to a full moon and a moonless night). You know this is never a good time to undertake travel”.

I tried to reason out that after all, trains and flights do operate on the Padwa day, but when reminded of our experience, I gave in. My wife’s firm belief overtook my rationalism.

She reminded me of how the daily actions of a large number of Indians are guided by Rahukalam (inauspicious conjunction of planets). I chose to keep mum. “And have you forgotten how our taxi broke down while going from Delhi to Aligarh to attend a funeral, forcing us to complete the journey by bus and other means in great hardship?” she told me curtly adding, “And that, again was a Padwa day”.

I was speechless again. My rational thinking had taken a beating already from superstition. I was swinging between superstition and rationalism.

Lalit Raizada is a journalist based in India.