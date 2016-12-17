Passing the parcel

The party was over. Just a few friends I’d had over for an informal dinner. A pile of prettily wrapped presents in glossy paper lay waiting to be opened. These were the “gifts” that people feel inclined to bring whenever they are called to someone’s house. You know how it’s been drilled into us, to never go to someone’s house empty-handed. I followed the policy as religiously as anyone else.

One of the presents from that pile — rather clumsily wrapped with odd angles sticking out — seemed somewhat strangely familiar. You know how you get that feeling of deja vu when you’ve gone through something earlier. And lo and behold, karma slapped me in the face when I gingerly unwrapped the gift. It was an unusually ugly plaster-of-Paris vase in the shape of a strange bird, with shiny baubles stuck on to it. It was this very same vase I had received about a year ago and had re-wrapped and re-given at the next available opportunity. And now, like the proverbial bad penny, it had turned up again!

Now I’m sure I’m not the sole guilty party when it comes to re-presenting gifts. It’s not that I’m one to stare a gift-horse in the mouth. Some of these goodies are things I’d never need or which I already possess. I mean, how many trays and nut bowls and photo frames do you require? And then there are those presents that are just not to your taste, like this self-same ugly vase. (Talking of this vase, I don’t think it would be to anyone’s taste!) These gifts are repackaged and find their way to the top of my wardrobe, waiting for the right time and the right occasion to find a new home, hopefully somewhere where they’d be loved and appreciated.

These giveaways I’m talking about are usually for the small lunches, dinners and barbecues we are all invited to. Not birthdays or anniversaries of friends, where a present would be chosen with great care and given from the heart, something we know that the recipient would appreciate and cherish. Remember that old O. Henry story? The Gift of the Magi, where the young couple buy each other a secret Christmas gift, only to realise that it is no longer of any use to the other. The young woman cuts her gorgeous locks to buy a fob chain for her husband’s watch, while he sells the watch to buy some attractive combs for her hair. The author ends the story by saying that these were the best gifts ever because they came from the heart. Well, we need not go to such an extent, but a well-thought-out gift is a mark of how much you value the relationship.

But is it so essential to always go with a gift for simple and informal gatherings? In my humble opinion, this has become more of a dull duty and it is better to break with habit or custom and go empty-handed. I’m sure your hosts will appreciate your gesture for not adding to their pile of unwanted gifts and you can rest assured that it won’t break your friendship. Someone has to start with breaking this habit. Imagine the amount of wardrobe space it will free up and the amount of time you’ll save in not having to repackage unwanted goodies. And of course, there’ll be no more game of “passing the parcel”. But if you must take something, it is best to buy a bouquet of flowers or, if the other party is not diabetic or dieting, a box of chocolates. Better still, get something homemade, say a cake or a jar of pickle. Such gifts will never go unappreciated and will never be recycled.

Now, you may be wondering what happened to that ugly vase? Well, it is still lying with me and I’m using it as a pen stand. No one has to now go scurrying for a pen when they have to take down a name or a number — they know exactly where to look! It’s finally found a useful place in my home where it truly belongs.

Padmini B. Sankar is a Dubai-based freelance writer.