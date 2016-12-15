It just doesn’t measure up somehow

Whenever I am asked for the distance to a place in metres, yards or feet, I find my brain freezing. After a long silence, I come up with an innovative ‘very close’ or ‘within walking distance’.

The latter are of course relative terms. They depend on one’s walking pace, the length of one’s legs and the urgency of reaching the destination in question. If pressed for more details such as the time it would take to traverse that distance, I settle for the safe bet. I give a generous leeway of several minutes and hope that the person does not test my knowledge by taking that walk and then coming back to me and saying accusingly, “You told me it was a ten-minute walk but I did it in five minutes”. I hate competitive people.

The estimate given depends on several factors. These include the distractions on the way that could hold one up or the weather or even something as simple as one’s distaste for any kind of exercise. Do you know that there are some people who actually enjoy walking? Strange but true.

Of course, there aren’t many of this breed here as you can see from the frequent whingeing about not finding parking space next to a building which one has to enter. Some motorists will even spend time going round and round, waiting for someone to pull out of a precious space when they could just as easily have parked further away and walked to their destination in the time taken for the search for that elusive spot. Or better still, this species doesn’t hesitate to double park and make a dash to a shop to make a quick purchase.

I envy those who have a head for numbers and can reel off statistics of famous landmarks or population figures without hesitation. I am impressed by their ability to retain such information and enlighten ignorant folk like me.

However, I try not to let myself develop an inferiority complex and console myself with the fact that I can remember details of incidents such as what someone was wearing when we met last or recount a conversation that took place years ago, even though it might not have been the most earth-shattering exchange.

Oh, and I can remember dates very clearly, whether it is a birthday or anniversary or the day I joined work. Does this count?

So, remember never to ask me how many feet or metres or whatever one place is from another. If you persist, I might ask you to judge for yourself and take a walk. Or take a hike, to put it not so politely.

I would like to clarify here that despite this shortcoming, I have been known to give precise directions to locations. I can tell you exactly how many left and right turns (in the right order) you need to take to get to your destination. What more can one ask for?

If, despite this, you want to be told exactly how many metres you need to walk before taking that first turn, I will advise you to take a cab the first time round and make the calculations yourself.

Distances are relative in any case. Walking distance means different things to different people. So, what I consider a long trek might be viewed as just a hop, skip and jump away.

On a holiday in the United Kingdom this summer, I decided to explore the pretty village where I was staying. I asked for directions to the nearest shops and was told to go down a certain winding lane. To cut a long story short, I aborted the walk after traversing what seemed like miles and not seeing any sign of life as I know it.