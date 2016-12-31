Going on a No-WhatsApp diet

I’ve decided to go without WhatsApp. No WhatsApp for a week. I’ll send out a message (of course on WhatsApp) that henceforth, from this day, I will not be accessing my WhatsApp messenger service. If anyone wants to contact me, they can do so through SMS. Or, if they are worried about wasting their precious fils, they can always contact me on good old-fashioned email, or better still, by phone. I’ll see how I’d last WhatsApp-less for a week. Hopefully, I’ll kickstart this diet by going cold-turkey, not gradually or bit by bit, like you are advised to do when breaking a bad habit, but just turn off the tap and switch off the light.

Yes, I admit it, I’ve become a WhatsApp addict and am glued to my smart phone the entire day and indeed through the night too, as I get up at periodic intervals just to check my messages. Of course, I’ve muted the sound and changed the setting to Night-time so that no bright screen can disturb my slumber. But my phone is hooked to a plug beside my bed, gently charging away like a sweetly-breathing baby. Like any responsible parent, I have to check on my baby at regular intervals. Except that, this baby, without making a single sound, steals my sleep as I read a joke sent by a cousin for whom it is still day or a chirpy good morning from a friend who lives in a part of the world where day is just breaking.

Besides, my disturbed sleep (as well as my better-half’s, who mutters under his breath when he sees the flash of light under my sheets and knows what I’m up to), I’ve realised that all the jokes and messages I’m receiving are much of a muchness! You know of the six degrees of separation, the idea that we are just six steps away, by way of introduction, from someone else in this world; but in the WhatsApp world, it’s not six but probably just one degree. A joke sent to you by one person or one group is usually sent by all the other groups you are a part of within the same day. Imagine reading the same joke sent by ten different people or groups within a few hours! Any sane person would go crazy. I just wish there’s a warning, or some kind of cookie that prevents a joke or a sage message from being re-sent to a person. This would certainly restore some degree of sanity.

And then of course there’s the sheer gibberish, the trivia that clutters up the mind, but alas, stuff you get addicted to. Do I really need to hear ten different people and groups wish me a cheery good morning, especially when this is the time of day when I’m at my grumpiest? If anything, those greetings urging me to stay positive or, worse still, those sanctimonious messages that tell me to be thankful for another bright and beautiful morning, do quite the opposite. No, this is not a good way to start the day, at least for me.

And although I love a good laugh, there’s only so much you can find funny. Beyond a point, every jest, even the wittiest ones, seem banal. That’s what surfeit does to you — you become blasé.

But perhaps the biggest reason why I want to stop accessing WhatsApp is because it has given me a sense of false pride! I realised this and the stress it places on me, when I tried to be the one who was the first with everything. A good joke sent by one group? In the wink of an eye, I’d forward it to all those contacts who relished such jokes. I soon became famous among my various groups and individual pals and was really chuffed to bits when many commented that they loved reading my jokes and messages. “Where do you get them from?” asked one of my friends incredulously. “They are real gems!”

And then the harsh truth struck me: I was just forwarding stuff, sending something from one group or one person to another. Where was my originalty or creativity? I’d become like one of those teens who basked in the limelight of popularity. Did I really need praise for sending across the best jokes when I hadn’t ever made one up? My head was buzzing with all the sacred and profane news I was reading or sending. And all the while, my brain cells were slowly but surely dying. WhatsApp is certainly not a medium that lends itself to serious thought or discussion and is best savoured in small doses.

So, dear reader, this is the reason why I’ve decided to go on this No-WhatsApp diet. From next week onwards, there’ll be one person less in cyberspace adding to the lunacy. Let’s hope I can stick to this diet. Please wish me luck!

Padmini B. Sankar is a Dubai-based freelance writer.