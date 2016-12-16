Going cashless

People in India are being encouraged to go cashless. Around me I see people comfortably clicking and sending and acquiring and I wonder why for me, for now, going without cash seems too tough a goal to aspire to.

As youngsters, we saw very little cash. Gifts were usually books or clothes, but sometimes an odd coin or two was slipped our way when aunts and uncles visited and wanted us to make ourselves scarce while they discussed juicy topics with our parents.

There were two aunts, however, who usually gave us a little money when they visited, so their arrival was always awaited eagerly. One of them was considered well-off, compared to us, because she did not have a demanding family to provide for. She had change to spare and she wasn’t hesitant to spare it: Handing it over with a jolly admonition to use it for something we really wanted.

The other aunt expected us to work for her hand-outs but the work itself was quite enjoyable — at least for us girls. We had to massage her head gently in the afternoon as she napped and in case we found any strands of grey amid her thick crop of curls, we were to pull them out. With the enticement of one paisa per white hair, you can imagine how meticulously we went through her tresses — and how many imaginary whites we pulled out too! Of course, at the end of an afternoon’s ‘labour’, we were either fast asleep beside her or all those ‘white’ hairs we had painstakingly yanked out had disappeared, blown across the bed and the floor by the breeze from the fan. To her credit, Aunty always paid up, however, even when there was no evidence of our claims. She usually decided on a notional amount that varied from five to 25 paisa and we went away jubilant because in those days, that kind of small change actually bought enough from the shop down the road to keep us happy!

Our pennilessness persisted through our high school and college days, but we roamed around with our friends, who were as broke as we were. Empty pockets couldn’t keep us indoors and away from ‘fun’ places. We walked from one end of the city to the other, we strolled through galleries and shops and chose what we would buy when we had the money ... and we enjoyed ourselves immensely.

When we eventually got careers of our own, the thrill of actually earning and owning money and carrying big notes, small notes and spare change in our purses outweighed everything else. I, for one, decided that I would never leave the house again without ‘emergency’ cash. From a couple of rupees, that ‘emergency’ stash grew to a couple of hundreds and now it is definitely more than a couple of thousands.

In the past decade or so, while others switched to cards and digital devices and happily left home secure in the power of their swipe, I still relied on the cash in my wallet. And when it came to buying something that caught my eye, it was the available cash in my purse that was the prime factor in my decision — not what I had squirrelled away and kept in the bank (and pretended I didn’t have so that I would not be tempted to spend it)!

To suddenly convert to waving a card blithely or relying on rapid thumb action on a cell phone when I am all thumbs with gadgets and gizmos, is frightening.

But there’s always a silver lining, isn’t there? Because without hard cash to back me up the next time I go out, I don’t think I’ll indulge in that lemon tart I crave or the strawberry smoothie to accompany it ...

Cheryl Rao is a journalist based in India.