Finding that moment when something clicks

The class and I had a terrific time. And it was only recently, when chatting with a friend in Sydney, that I realised why that might possibly have been the case

Gulf News
 

When I was a child, I laughed like a child, cried like a child, and ran like a child in the opposite direction, as fast as my legs could take me whenever confronted by a Mathematics class. Numbers were a nightmare and they bore the daytime face of the Maths teacher who must remain nameless, despite the fact that she is long-deceased.

Mrs X was a griller. She would have excelled in a restaurant but she chose teaching instead and we students became the chicken pieces on her educational barbecue. A few of us, myself included, formed the chicken bits that didn’t want to be grilled. There were numerous others who turned up every day ready and willing for a good grilling; hands shooting up in the air like lightning rods, to mix the metaphor slightly.

Mental arithmetic — those calisthenic number cartwheels — was a regular ten-minute prelude during a 40-minute period. With Mrs X, the weak (such as myself) didn’t get left to perish by the wayside while the rest of the Maths Troop marched on. Oh, no. The weakest soldiers were going to be trained to shape up and what better way than by a little mental bending and twisting and shaping.

“What’s six plus 15, Kevin?” “Er, Miss ...” “Too long.” “What’s seven plus 14?” And so on, and so forth.

“Switch them around and count if you have to,” suggested a classmate, to whom I shall eternally be grateful. “Six plus 15 will always be the same as fifteen plus six?” “Always, the same as 14 plus seven will always be the same as seven plus 14.”

In this way, there came about a dawning, a little bright light on the horizon of my mathematically-dulled senses. Gently, over the course of those early Year 3 and Year 4 classes they came to brighten, to see shapes and patterns and, all in all, to not flee at the first mention of the word ‘Mathematics’.

Still, it was not towards numbers that I gravitated when seeking a degree. I reckon some old residual fears will forever linger. I chose Literature, my first and, still, only love. I went on to teach literature to both middle-school pupils and to those in the high school finishing years.

To say that I enjoyed every minute of those times in the classroom would be to make a serious understatement. But one year, in the middle of my career as an English teacher, I got summoned to the Principal’s office. I entered with foreboding and trepidation.

“I’m going to take some of your English periods off you and give them to Mr Y,” said the Principal without much preamble. His words, naturally, left me dumbstruck. I thought I’d been enjoying a most fantastic rapport with the classes I was teaching. Now this ...

“Don’t look so shocked,” he added, “It’s only because I need to make some timetable rearrangements. Mrs S is going away on maternity leave for six months and I’d like you to handle her Year 8 Maths classes for that time.”

He could have knocked me off the chair with a feather, I was so stunned into speechlessness.

Which of course he took for silent assent. So, before I knew it I’d been coerced into teaching

Maths at a level I would normally have felt uncomfortable. As it turned out, in retrospect, I count that short stint as one of the shining streaks in my career. The class and I had a terrific time. And it was only recently, when chatting with a friend in Sydney, that I realised why that might possibly have been the case. This friend was saying that sometimes you need to be terrified of something and then master that terror to be able to go into a classroom and understand similar terrors among some of the pupils and know how to, through your own experience, erase those fears in them.

It’s that moment, as they say, when something clicks, or simply slips into place.

Kevin Martin is a journalist based in Sydney, Australia.

