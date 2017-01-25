Mobile
Double standards: Okay for us not okay for them

When it comes to the issue of double-standards, or lack of consistency, Barney honestly doesn’t have a leg to stand on

Gulf News
 

My prankster friend Barney is a tad unhappy. It must be the coffee, I think. There’s a new barista on duty, this morning. Older people like Barney and me — they call us seniors out of deference here — tend to get set in our ways; don’t take too kindly to change. We both like the usual barista-on-duty, the curly-haired Miguel, but he appears to have been replaced, at least for this day. My own cup of coffee, made by the new coffee-maker, isn’t up to standard, too.

Nothing to write home to mummy about, as we used to say back in the day when our mums were still around and it was they, instead, who wrote us regularly and we — me in particular — who procrastinated, putting off for tomorrow what I could have done that very day. Anyhow, Barney’s scowl grows a shade darker as he takes another sip from his takeaway cup. I feel certain that he’s about to climb atop one of his imaginary soap boxes and begin a rant against those lesser-talented individuals who oughtn’t to be allowed anywhere near a coffee-making machine. However, it is not ham-handedness but two-facedness that’s got Barney’s goat this morning. He asks if I happened to watch the episode of the reality music competition on TV last night. He knows, of course, that I have. “What did you think of the judging? The judges’ comments, to be specific,” he asks.

Before I could compose a tactful response, he answers on my behalf, spitting out, “Double standards. That’s what it is, mate. Blatant favouritism.” Barney, who regular readers will know is hyper-competitive by nature, will probably get a glimmering into the underlying meaning behind his question. Yes, that’s right. Barney has a vested interest. He’s got a favourite in the show that he thinks should win the competition. “Hands down, the best,” as he told me a few weeks earlier, over a happier cup of coffee. Barney spends a small sum of his pension money placing voting calls and he also spends a fair deal of his time canvassing votes for his favourite from other seniors in his neighbourhood. Now, if there’s anything that Barney has in spades, it’s initiative.

Anyhow, Barney’s turned up this morning miffed because one of the judges on the panel criticised his favourite singer for singing a song that didn’t suit her style of singing at all. The TV show judge, in his advice to the contestant, said that she oughtn’t to try to fix something that wasn’t broke. “You’re a good ballad singer, so my suggestion is that you stick to singing ballads,” is what the judge actually said. That’s all very well, said Barney, but can you remember what he said to one of the other contestants? “You must try not to show Australia that you are versatile. Doing the same style week after week can make you seem one-dimensional.

You want to avoid that.” I remember the comment. “There’s a bit of double standards going on there,” fumes Barney, “If you want to be respected as a judge then be consistent. Be like the good umpires in ODI [One Day International] cricket. Decide what kind of ball you’re going to call a ‘wide’ and call it consistently.” Now here’s the thing: When it comes to the issue of double-standards, or lack of consistency, Barney honestly doesn’t have a leg to stand on.

The thing is he tends to forget that I’ve been privy to his little failings, or indiscretions. With Barney, I’ve got used to being taken for granted, as it were, seen as a bit of an ignoramus, someone non-judgemental, someone who will never remember the time, when driving, when he changed lanes without indicating and then got annoyed because the driver in the other lane honked at him. And only a few days later, positions reversed, roaring like a road-rage lunatic because someone had the temerity to do the same thing to him.

Kevin Martin is a journalist based in Sydney, Australia.

    More from Opinion

    In Agreement

    100%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionOff The Cuff

    tags

    Australia
    follow this tag on MGNAustralia
    Jennifer Lopez
    follow this tag on MGNJennifer Lopez
