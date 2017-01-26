Brushing aside the daily distractions

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Brushing aside the daily distractions

Intuition will take over and the painting will become something different, unique and a part of me ...

Gulf News
 

When I can find the time and when I feel the urge take me over, I’ll set up a canvas on my easel, gather my paints, usually acrylic, put down some material to prevent spillage and prepare to create a piece of art that comes as near as possible to the image or feelings I wish to portray.

There is something therapeutic about assigning time and thought to a hobby or activity that releases us from the anxieties, thoughts and distractions of modern life. It allows us to forget the pressures that usually take up much of our time and lets us float away in a type of meditation or to another consciousness. Whether this is creating a piece of art (anything from crafts to cartoons), exercising, running, reading or playing a musical instrument, it all brings us to the same space in our minds, where we escape, albeit briefly, from ourselves.

Painting encourages a freedom of thought, beginning with the image that is chosen by us. Whether it’s a landscape of a body of water with small boats lapping on the surface, or of fields with trees blowing in a gentle breeze, or the intricate lines of an interesting face, these ideas come to us without any of the constraints that usually envelopes other activities. We’re bound by the limitations of our bodies when exercising, pushing ourselves to the exigencies of our beating hearts; playing an instrument may tie us to the tiny notes on a sheet of music, but the creative content of our minds is endless, giving us licence to smash open the syntaxes that have been moulded in our brains after a lifetime of routine, to open up new channels of thought and unique ways to see the world.

At least that’s the theory that is put into practice when I reach for the brush. My walls at home are a collage of various blues and greens, defining the relationship I’ve had with various forms of water since I began to paint. I can’t get enough. The ripples of a lake teased by the wind, the edge of a beach caressed by loving waves, the froth and fury of a raging ocean against the rocks of the coast, all underneath the brooding greyness that so embodies the Irish sky, makes for an endless coterie of canvas creations.

Sigmund Freud would have a few things to say about this, no doubt, but what matters to me is the attention to detail that brings a painter or artist closer to their subject and hence, closer to nature. I suppose this is my ultimate goal, nothing at all to do with my childhood wish to be a whale. The hope is to attempt to justify the wonders of nature through the small square of white space afforded to the painter — a challenge that can be called unreachable, but nevertheless, endeavoured.

My next project will be a landscape based on the coastline I’ve visited many times on the coast of Donegal. It is a magical place of rugged beauty; untouched and serene. The deep, dark greens and turquoise set against the ever-changing grey sky that hints at doom, yet gives light and life to all in its embrace — even writing the words sends feelings of excitement up my spine. After examining the scene and deciding how to represent it on the canvas, the question of brush strokes and how to arrange the colours is another task to approach. But most of the time, the painting will continue without a conscious plan. Intuition will take over and the painting will become something different, unique and a part of me.

Christina Curran is a journalist currently studying a Masters in International Relations at Queen’s University, Belfast.

More from Off The Cuff

filed under

GulfNewsOpinionOff The Cuff

Also In Off The Cuff

Don’t reveal your pessimism in front of children

Opinion Gallery

Mooch ado about nothing: Series 18
Loading...

Quote Board

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services