A truly moving experience

Wrapping up almost 24 years of living isn’t easy. But all good things must come to an end, they say. As I reach the end of my long stay in the UAE, I am grateful for having had the opportunity to live in such a dynamic country where every day offers a new development or the announcement of a new project.

Having been brought up in an army household, I am used to frequent moves but I never had to worry about tackling the mammoth task of packing.

It was my mum who handled everything and all we had to do was decide what we wanted to take and what we were willing to discard. The hard stuff was left to the adults.

In those days we travelled by train and so didn’t have to worry about how much luggage we carried. Steel trunks and cardboard cartons were loaded into a military truck and we followed in the car, dogs in tow. Sometimes we had to change trains so there was a rush to relocate the trunks to another train.

Thinking back, I wonder how my parents managed those frequent postings without any damage to their health.

Once we reached our destination, there was the excitement of allotment of space and the usual fight among siblings over who got which room.

This time round, it’s a one man job and it can be daunting. I have made a checklist of things to do before I leave for good and the list keeps growing.

Harder still is deciding what to keep and what to give away. The latter is not an easy exercise here as second-hand furniture is not in demand and disposing of it is yet another problem to be solved. There are hotlines for removal of junk but I have had second thoughts about this.

The furniture is made of solid wood and is of good quality so I have decided to move lock, stock and barrel. As for clothes, I am amazed by the amount I have collected over the years.

When the packers and movers came home and gave me an estimate of container charges, I was taken aback by the price but decided that since it is going to be my last move, I will just grin and bear it.

Then there is the frenzied last-minute shopping for things I am not sure I will be able to get easily back home. So I stock up on many items I consider essentials, with advice from friends who have moved back home.

I am sure that many of the things I am taking back will be available in India but at a price. Some items such as TVs are comparatively cheap here even if you consider the customs tax.

Formidable exercise

The only comforting factor is that I don’t have to do the actual packing myself. But going through what I have accumulated over more than two decades is a formidable exercise.

As I go through the long and arduous process, I realise that I should have started this much earlier. Procrastination is truly the thief of time, I have discovered. Now that I have no choice, my weekends are spent sorting through things. I also have realised that I am a hoarder and that all the advice I gave a sister who took this art to an extreme, could very well be applied to me. Now I understand why she found it so hard to part with things.

So, as I take out a suitcase and open it, I am wonderstruck by the things I find inside, things I had forgotten I possessed.

And I find out that being disorganised has its advantages as the discoveries one makes actually serve to complete the narrative of this era, to remind one of the meaning it has had and will continue to have.