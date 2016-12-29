Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

A truly moving experience

The only comforting factor is that I don’t have to do the actual packing myself

Gulf News
 

Wrapping up almost 24 years of living isn’t easy. But all good things must come to an end, they say. As I reach the end of my long stay in the UAE, I am grateful for having had the opportunity to live in such a dynamic country where every day offers a new development or the announcement of a new project.

Having been brought up in an army household, I am used to frequent moves but I never had to worry about tackling the mammoth task of packing.

It was my mum who handled everything and all we had to do was decide what we wanted to take and what we were willing to discard. The hard stuff was left to the adults.

In those days we travelled by train and so didn’t have to worry about how much luggage we carried. Steel trunks and cardboard cartons were loaded into a military truck and we followed in the car, dogs in tow. Sometimes we had to change trains so there was a rush to relocate the trunks to another train.

Thinking back, I wonder how my parents managed those frequent postings without any damage to their health.

Once we reached our destination, there was the excitement of allotment of space and the usual fight among siblings over who got which room.

This time round, it’s a one man job and it can be daunting. I have made a checklist of things to do before I leave for good and the list keeps growing.

Harder still is deciding what to keep and what to give away. The latter is not an easy exercise here as second-hand furniture is not in demand and disposing of it is yet another problem to be solved. There are hotlines for removal of junk but I have had second thoughts about this.

The furniture is made of solid wood and is of good quality so I have decided to move lock, stock and barrel. As for clothes, I am amazed by the amount I have collected over the years.

When the packers and movers came home and gave me an estimate of container charges, I was taken aback by the price but decided that since it is going to be my last move, I will just grin and bear it.

Then there is the frenzied last-minute shopping for things I am not sure I will be able to get easily back home. So I stock up on many items I consider essentials, with advice from friends who have moved back home.

I am sure that many of the things I am taking back will be available in India but at a price. Some items such as TVs are comparatively cheap here even if you consider the customs tax.

Formidable exercise

The only comforting factor is that I don’t have to do the actual packing myself. But going through what I have accumulated over more than two decades is a formidable exercise.

As I go through the long and arduous process, I realise that I should have started this much earlier. Procrastination is truly the thief of time, I have discovered. Now that I have no choice, my weekends are spent sorting through things. I also have realised that I am a hoarder and that all the advice I gave a sister who took this art to an extreme, could very well be applied to me. Now I understand why she found it so hard to part with things.

So, as I take out a suitcase and open it, I am wonderstruck by the things I find inside, things I had forgotten I possessed.

And I find out that being disorganised has its advantages as the discoveries one makes actually serve to complete the narrative of this era, to remind one of the meaning it has had and will continue to have.

More from Off The Cuff

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsOpinionOff The Cuff

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Off The Cuff

Going on a No-WhatsApp diet

Opinion Gallery

Beyond Words - Series 51
Loading...

Quote Board

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan