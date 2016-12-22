A new kind of outsourcing

There’s good news for countries grappling with the problem of overcrowded landfills and how to dispose of waste. Sweden has run out of garbage and is looking to import some from other nations to keep its state-of-the-art recycling plants going. Apparently, its recycling system is so sophisticated that less than one per cent of its household waste was sent to landfills last year.

So, countries like India and even Lebanon, where the waste is piling up for various reasons, can look forward to outsourcing of a new kind.

Like Martin Luther King, I, too, have a dream. My dream is of seeing a clean India, with no litter on the streets and roadside bins emptied regularly. I dream of the common man being aware of the importance of keeping his surroundings clean and preserving the environment.

There are many people I know back home who are concerned about cleanliness and hygiene and take part regularly in clean-up activities and host awareness programmes. They know they are working against the tide, but that doesn’t deter them as they believe in making a beginning instead of giving in to despair and saying nothing will change. We must epitomise the change we want to see.

The first step in minimising waste is to make people aware of reducing what they discard and recycling wherever they can. Although recycling in India is not new, it is done out of necessity, of not wanting to waste anything, rather than an awareness that we need to do all we can to help preserve our planet for future generations.

Consumerism is also to blame as we buy so much more than we need to, lured by advertising, and with most of the products wrapped in materials that are not biodegradable. The ubiquitous sight of plastic bags on roadsides, fluttering in the breeze, is an eyesore and yet we continue to use these.

One improvement I have seen in my home country is that hypermarkets now expect you to bring your own bags. Charging for plastic bags is one way of dissuading people from using them. So, the boots of cars are stocked with cloth bags to carry purchases made at these stores.

When did cloth or jute bags go out of fashion? I remember that our parents only used these when we were growing up. So, the house had an assortment of these for different items.

We also made use of newspaper as wrapping paper. These were never thrown away like they are here. One collected them and, if one didn’t use them all, they were sold in bulk to the man who bought waste. They were sold by the kilo and their sale was a win-win situation for everybody. The arrival of the raddiwala or scrap collector was announced by his inimitable cry as he went around the neighbourhood on his bicycle.

It was interesting to watch as he sat down and took out his weighing scales and then the haggling began over the price per kilo. Bottles were sold separately per piece and I even met someone who sold toothpaste tube caps! Once the price was settled upon, he piled the weighing scale with a heap of papers, watched keenly by my mum who had an eagle eye for any discrepancies.

It was fascinating to see him cram all that he had bought into the bags he had brought and then load them on his cycle, which tilted at a dangerous angle before he seated himself and rode off into the sunset.

I don’t know if this practice is still prevalent back home in India; although I have noticed that most people buy newspapers rather than reading news online.

In the meanwhile, I can only hope that one day, India will also have to resort to importing waste to keep its landfills running. One can dream, can’t one?