‘Trump’s plan for two-state solution ambiguous’

A picture taken on February 8, 2017 shows a general view of a construction site in a new housing project in the Israeli settlement of Na'ale, near the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Developments regarding Israel’s land-grab activities was the key focus of papers in the region this week.

The Knesset’s land-grab law is an implicit declaration that the two-state solution is over, said the UAE’s Al Khaleej.

“The land-grab issue itself is not something new. Since the West Bank was occupied by Israel, it continued to confiscate lands. The new law is merely a message to the western countries who are working hard towards reaching a solution that is based on establishing a Palestinian state, even though that concept of a ‘state’ is distorted both in shape and content. Officials in the Zionist entity have realised that the pressure might mount from the international community using various methods, such as the boycott of Israeli products and its organisations. As a result, the land-grab law is a way to axe these campaigns against Israel, a way to reaffirm that the two-state solution, is dead.”

The international response to the Knesset’s decision reflects the danger it poses, and the fact that it destroys every opportunity for peace and the concept or idea of a two-state solution, said Palestine’s Al Quds.

“It seems that the European Union is the only body that sometimes takes any action, albeit in different forms. It had previously approved resolutions for boycotting products from Israeli colonies, which caused tensions in EU-Israeli relations. The most negative response, however, came from the US, as its officials declined to comment on the Knesset’s decision, neither denouncing nor accepting it. Israel is fully aware that the Knesset’s decision and its judaisation practices of incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque and displacing Palestinians all serve the goal of killing the two-state solution. The world now knows it too.”

It is the first time since Israel annexed East Jerusalem in 1967 that Israel has acted to extend Israeli law to the occupied West Bank, it sets up an inevitable confrontation with the international community, said the Saudi Gazette.

“The law is a direct challenge to the world in the wake of December’s UN Security Council resolution that called for an end to building colonies. The law has stripped Palestinian landowners of any chance to reclaim their land. It is now up to Israel’s Supreme Court to strike down this new law. The court has in the past annulled laws it deemed unconstitutional. Two years ago the court ordered the dismantling of Amona because it was built on private Palestinian land, and last month it was evacuated by Israeli police enforcing the order. If it has been done before, it can be done again. The Supreme Court is strongly being urged to step up again.”

The Israelis appear to have taken the vagueness of the US administration as a tacit approval of their land-grab activities, which have increased since Donald Trump’s inauguration, said Lebanon’s Daily Star.

“While it has been only three weeks since Trump assumed the presidency, in that time he has already made contact with several heads of state, among them several Arab leaders, and is due to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu within days. If as he says he truly wishes to be an honest broker on the Palestine problem, it is crucial that he also reach out to the Palestinians soon to reassure them of his good intentions because, as things stand, his true plans for a two-state solution, save for witty yet ultimately useless lexicon and idioms, remain ambiguous.”