Debate over Duterte’s confession

The confession by the Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte that he personally shot dead three men while mayor of Davao set off a flurry of debate last week.

The Los Angeles Times focused on his avowed policy to target drug lords and criminals in general and said: “With Duterte’s murderous approach to law enforcement, the US government finds its geopolitical interests aligned with a political leader that former Filipino President Benigno Aquino III once described as a ‘dictator in waiting.’ The details of the extrajudicial killings are stunning... From July 1 to August 19, the Philippine National Police reported killing 712 people it described as ‘drug pushers and users,’ a 10-fold increase over the first six months of the year. Police said the victims resisted arrest with gunfire, a transparently false claim. At least two were beaten and then shot dead in jail cells. A 4-year-old girl was shot and killed when police opened fire on her father as he was taking her via motorcycle to buy popcorn. Despite reports that police were getting bonuses for each criminal or suspect executed, and that some citizens were being hired as contract killers, Duterte has rejected calls for an independent investigation.”

It went on to highlight what it called the flagrant violation of human rights being committed in the Philippines and said: “In addition, death squads or vigilantes urged on by Duterte have killed more than 1,000 people. [The White House] will have to push Duterte into compliance with international standards on both human rights and due process. The administration could start, as Human Rights Watch suggests, by withholding aid for training and mentoring the Philippine National Police until the killing campaign is investigated.”

The Guardian expressed similar outrage at the confession and observed in an editorial: “Duterte, who is known as both ‘the Punisher’ and ‘Duterte Harry’ for his bloody stance on fighting crime, has previously denied involvement in extra-judicial killings, but also made contradictory statements that he either condones or is even part of the vigilante group known as the Davao Death Squad. While the [Philippines] justice secretary, Vitaliano Aguirre, has called the allegations ‘lies and fabrications,’ the victims are known to have included petty criminals and opponents of Duterte’s family, including a billionaire hotelier from central Cebu province who was killed in 2014. In the run-up to the May election that he won with significant margins, Duterte said the Philippines should build funeral parlours, not prisons, to cope with drug pushers in his time in office. Duterte warned as mayor that criminals were a ‘legitimate target of assassination,’ and Human Rights Watch said some victims had been killed after the mayor announced their names on local television.”

Reviewing the bizarre episode, Russia Today commented that Duterte’s words “are the latest in a string of controversial statements from the leader, whose ‘war on drugs’ has seen more than 2,000 people killed in police operations since July. Almost all were shot apparently when they resisted arrest. Another 3,000 deaths are under investigation, with critics calling them vigilante killings.

“The president’s campaign against drugs has come in for widespread criticism, including from the US, the European Union and the United Nations. But despite that, Duterte continues to carry on, having vowed to continue until the end of his term. Meanwhile, others within the Philippines government have shrugged off Duterte’s statements, including Justice Minister Vitaliano Aguirre, who called them an exaggeration.”

The Philippines Daily Inquirer meanwhile noted that “the leaders of the majority and minority blocs in the Senate have expressed opposing views on President Duterte’s recent admission of personally ending the lives of drug suspects, with one considering it a “hyperbole” and the other “surprised” at the statement”.

“To some people, it could be wrong. To some people, there would be liability. But if indeed there are liabilities, then file a case against him... We don’t know how it [the killing] happened, if it really happened, or if it is what is called a hyperbole. Impeach him if he has done an impeachable offence as president,” the paper said, reflecting the conflicting viewpoints of the political spectrum in the Philippines.