Year of Giving will benefit many

The UAE has a long history of helping, giving and lending a hand when and where it matters most
Gulf News
 

Ever since the UAE was founded 45 years ago, it has proven itself to be a generous nation, its people are prepared to open their hearts and help others in need — the less fortunate and those who were dealt hard blows and knocked down by nature’s worst political conflict and societal dysfunctionalities. Giving has been the UAE’s first-nature, volunteering a national commodity, generosity a tenet of the people.

On Saturday, President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan designated 2017 to be the Year of Giving and it follows on from the designation of 2016 as the Year of Reading — one that has elevated awareness over literature, knowledge and books to new levels. In the same way, by designating 2017 as the Year of Giving, the UAE will focus its strengths on helping others, harnessing the natural goodwill of its people and combining it with the support of the Government and its officials to ensure that others are helped when it matters most.

The focus will be on three major themes: Strengthening social responsibility in the private sector, promoting the spirit of volunteerism and strengthening the concept of serving the nation in future generations.

When it comes to the private sector, firms will be encouraged to utilise their expertise and channel their energy into developing the nation and making it the best it can be. It’s about creating a holistic approach to doing business, one that benefits all as well as the bottom line.

By actively encouraging volunteerism, whether through specialised voluntary programmes or individual acts, society as a whole will be enhanced, creating one where everyone belongs, is cherished and has self-worth. Indeed, the sheer joy of helping others provides a wealth that is rich beyond monetary value and there is little better sense of satisfaction than lending a hand to others who need it the most.

And as the UAE has shown in the past, it has a long and proud tradition of helping others. Now, by formalising the concept through the designation of the Year of Giving, it will be possible for it to create awareness among the next generation about the importance of assisting and helping. Formalising this policy will encourage and foster a love of the UAE through the realisation that it is a nation that embraces others, helps when and where it can and has always had the desire and ability to be a force for good.

    More from Opinion

    In Agreement

    67%

