Why Israel should be prosecuted

Resolution 2334 has erased a legal shield for Israel. Now, it needs to be held accountable for its crimes against Palestinians

Last Friday, the United Nations Security Council passed Resolution 2334, condemning Israel for its policies of colonisation in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem. The resolution was a landmark, one that was possible because US President Barack Obama instructed his officials to abstain, breaking with a long-standing policy of unconditional support for Israel. But Obama, like most world leaders and a growing body of public opinion globally, have had enough of the right-wing rabble of rabbis who hold sway over Israeli government policies in general and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in particular.

The resolution has met with a furious response in Israel. Elsewhere though, cooler heads prevail, and are considering the legal implications of 2334. Its 14-0 passing at the Security Council adds it to a body of principles of international law, and allows it to form a prosecutorial basis at the International Criminal Court. With the weight of the Security Council behind the condemnation, it’s now intrinsically difficult for Israel to argue that it is acting on a sound legal footing in its continued colonisation and discriminatory policies against the Palestinian people. And with Palestine now a member of the ICC since April 2015, its membership and the resolution provide a firm footing to prosecute Israel in a legal setting. The state is already guilty in the court of public opinion of multiple counts of humanitarian, civil, criminal and moral abuses against Palestinians.

Certainly, there’s a case to be made that Israel’s theft of lands, in occupied East Jerusalem in particular, for new colonies for Jewish colonists is illegal. So too its policy of demolishing homes that have been with Palestine families for generations simply because Israeli municipal officials believe the deeds are not sufficient.

Israel too should face charges for its poisoning of Palestinian wells and felling of olive groves, turning productive farms into wastelands, simply to force Palestinians dwellers off their holdings.

There is a case to be brought against Israel and its justice apparatus, one that physically and mentally abuses prisoners, force feeds them or simply holds them for years on end on rolling administrative detention orders. And those members of the Israel forces of repression, who feel that they are free to open fire on Palestinian protesters engaged in political protest against tyranny. What of summary execution in the streets of the injured? What too of officials who rip up international agreements and shut the faithful from the holy places of Islam and Christianity at a Jewish whim? If there is justice, now is the time for it to shine.