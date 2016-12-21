Mobile
West must keep a keen eye on Ukraine

Situation on Russia’s border remains volatile and a permanent peace has yet to be found
Gulf News
 

For the past 30 months, Russian separatists in the eastern portion of Ukraine have been attempting to carve out separatist enclaves under the influence of Moscow in an effort to ensure their identity and protect their language, heritage and culture. With Russia annexing the former province of Crimea, the separatists have been emboldened and the division has erupted into open warfare. While that has largely abated, there are still unresolved issues in the Donetsk, Slovyansk and Lughansk regions, and a ceasefire agreement hammered out in Minsk between Russia, France, Germany and the Ukrainian parties had at least brought a semblance of peace there.

For its part, the Ukrainian government in Kiev has taken every step to move closer to the West, applying for special status and visa-free travel with the European Union — similar to that won by Turkey — and its open courtship of Brussels and the 28-member bloc merely proves Moscow’s accusations that the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and the European Union are trying to increase their influence to the point of moving to Russia’s most westerly borders.

The conflict has the potential to become the most serious challenge to the post-Cold War peace that has lasted for these past 25 years since the fall of the Soviet Union. With Russian President Vladimir Putin emboldened by his annexation of Crimea and his military efforts to assist the Syrian regime of President Bashar Al Assad, perhaps he feels that now is the time to once more reactivate tensions in eastern Ukraine. Over these past two days, innocents have been killed in a resumption of artillery fire in the area. Once more, the EU and Nato must remain vigilant — the Ukrainian situation is too malleable and ductile for the West to ignore.

