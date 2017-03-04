War crimes in Syria must be accounted for

UN report cites air strikes by Al Assad government and its Russian ally that killed hundreds of civilians

The vicious civil war in Syria has broken all boundaries of conventional conduct and the United Nations Commission of Inquiry into war crimes in Syria reported last week that Syrian civilians have been victims of war crimes committed by all parties during the battle for Aleppo last year. It is uncertain where the UN Commission’s report will go as both Russia and China have blocked a request for the International Criminal Court to open investigations into the war crimes during the Syrian civil war. But the UN has said that it will prepare a dossier, so if there is a tribunal, the evidence will be ready to try to prosecute those who are accused of committing war crimes. The report of these crimes will have a significant impact on any hope for the international community to be involved with any interim government that may include individuals associated with or responsible for the atrocities. For example, this may stop the European Union from offering aid to a government that includes Syrian President Bashar Al Assad.

The report made a particular point that daily air strikes by Syrian government forces and its Russian ally claimed hundreds of civilian lives as they “pervasively used” unguided munitions to bomb densely populated areas in rebel-held eastern Aleppo, which constitute the war crime of indiscriminate attacks. These included aerial bombs, air-to-surface rockets, cluster munitions, incendiary bombs, barrel bombs and weapons delivering toxic industrial chemicals, including toxic chlorine bombs dropped on Aleppo by Syrian helicopters “throughout 2016”. Chlorine is a banned weapon of mass destruction that caused hundreds of civilian casualties, despite the Syrian regime’s assurances some years before that it had handed over all its chemical weapons. The UN investigators singled out the deliberate targeting of all hospitals in eastern Aleppo that air strikes destroyed or made inoperable, also noting that no military targets were identified as being in or close to the hospitals, and that no warnings were given prior to any of the attacks.

Rebels are accused by the report of firing shells indiscriminately at government-held areas of western Aleppo and of using human shields, indiscriminately firing with no clear military target. And as the opposition resistance was crumbling and civilians were trying to escape, some rebel armed groups prevented civilians from fleeing eastern Aleppo, using them as “human shields” and attacked the residential Kurdish district of Shaikh Maqsoud — both of which acts are war crimes.