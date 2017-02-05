Uncertainty looms on Trump ban freeze

The US president’s casual dismissal of the status of a federal judge shows a disdain for the constitution

The confusion in the US over the status of President Donald Trump’s ludicrous entry ban of nationals from seven Muslim-majority nations is a damning indictment of the poor thinking behind the ill-judged move. When Trump announced his executive order he required it to happen with immediate effect, giving the implementing authorities no time to prepare for the complex realities of the president’s wishes. Trump’s order then received a few legal challenges at state level, but then was successfully challenged in a federal court so that the order was frozen.

In turn, the White House has counter challenged in the appeals courts, which has denied the Justice Department’s request for an immediate reinstatement of the controversial travel ban. But despite the appeal court’s refusal to reinstate the ban quickly, the confusion has left anyone affected by the eccentric order very uncertain of where they will stand in the long term.

Obviously, it is pretty clear that they should rush to buy an air ticket and seek to enter the US while the current legal suspension of Trump’s order is in effect, but this is not the way to manage a country.

The president took this check to his authority with predictable bad grace, and reacted with predictable fury. He tweeted “the opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned”. It is dangerous for the US president to bring the entire legal structure into disrepute simply because the judges disagree with a presidential order. It is also wrong to say that it takes anything away from the country, as the judge is as American as Trump.

The president is supposed to uphold what is good about the US and its legal system is right at the heart of the American system under which no man is above the law, and everyone has to work within the structure. If Trump is about to challenge that fundamental premise then it is far more likely that his presidency will lose its shine rather than the judges.

All presidents lose popularity, but Trump has already just won the record for his speed in getting disapproval ratings of over 50 per cent after only eight days. The right thing would be for Trump to drop this ban which is wrongly conceived and has been disastrously implemented. This seems unlikely as Trump pursues his chaotic first few weeks as president.