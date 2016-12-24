UN vote against Israel was long overdue

Obama’s decision to abstain from using US veto is a telling blow to the Netanyahu administration

Finally, in his last days in office, United States President Barack Obama is free to vote without fear of political fallout from Israel and the Jewish lobby. Israel, in its seemingly never-ending exploits to impose humiliation, injustice and inequity upon the Palestinian people has, for once, been at the receiving end of a measure of sanction from the United Nations Security Council. In New York on Friday, the Security Council voted 14-0 to condemn Israel’s policy of colonisation in Palestinian areas. What’s all the more surprising is that under instructions from Obama, the US chose to abstain from using its veto — the casting of which would have ended the matter there and then.

Washington’s decision has infuriated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. US President-elect Donald Trump has also lambasted the abstention. Clearly, the 45th US president will be a close friend of Israel and he has already said he intends to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv, symbolically, to occupied Jerusalem. The US abstention came as a surprise, particularly in that in 2011, the Obama administration had exercised its veto on a similar move. With less than four weeks before the inauguration of Trump, the outgoing president must feel that he is free to express what he really feels. If that indeed is the case, then the veneer of administrative support for Israel has been scratched beyond repair and Trump will have to do the political renovations and remodelling.

For too long, the Netanyahu government has illegally sanctioned the construction of colonies in occupied East Jerusalem as state policy — seizing lands, bulldozing buildings and imposing the harshest judicial and administrative sanctions on Palestinians who dare oppose or object to the property theft. The UN General Assembly has repeatedly and overwhelmingly condemned the colonisation process, but never before has the censure been backed at the Security Council level. That in itself is a telling political blow for an administration that engages in sectarian, bigoted and illegal policies in subverting and repressing the rights of every Palestinian.

In the past weeks, the Knesset began the process of amending its laws to allow for the annexation of illegal outpost colonies across the West Bank, a move that has been roundly condemned by Palestinians, their friends in capitals abroad and by constitutional experts in Israel itself as illegal. While the UN vote won’t stop this, it does at least say that all of the right-thinking and justice-loving nations who condemn the colonies have had enough. Yes, Netanyahu may have a puppet in Trump, but the weight of world opinion says otherwise. And until there’s a just two-state solution, Israel should be treated as a pariah.