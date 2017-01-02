UK’s Palestine stance is against its principles

May’s bizarre attack on Kerry seems to be part of a plan to ingratiate herself with Trump and Netanyahu

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has made a serious mistake by making an extraordinary attack on US Secretary of State John Kerry’s scathing speech on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to the Palestinians. Kerry laid out six principles that formed a convincing rallying cry to rescue the two-state solution that is being killed by Netanyahu’s deliberate intransigence. Britain has agreed with these principles and took a leading role in supporting UN Resolution 2334, which reaffirmed Resolution 465 of 1980 and for the first time in 36 years restated the illegality of Israeli colonies and called for their dismantlement.

Therefore it is bizarre that May should go out of her way to distance herself from the principles that her government has backed. It may be that she want to ingratiate herself with the US President-elect Donald Trump, in which case she is about to fall into the same trap that Margaret Thatcher and Tony Blair experienced when they thought they had special relationships with Presidents Ronald Regan and George Bush.

UK prime ministers have been regularly betrayed or ignored by their “special friends” in Washington: Thatcher tried valiantly to persuade Reagan to exert pressure on the Israelis as a means to breaking the deadlock in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict but she was unsuccessful. Tony Blair made his support for the invasion of Iraq conditional on a new peace process in Palestine, but Bush simply ignored Blair’s protestations and went ahead and invaded regardless of Blair’s supposed condition.

There is an alarming possibility that May is seeking to build some influence with Netanyahu, whose reaction to the UN vote was hysterical. May might have thought that keeping in with Netanyahu requires her to distance herself from the Obama administration. Britain is one of Israel’s strongest allies in Europe and May gave one of the more pro-Israeli speeches from any British prime minister when she said to the Friends of Israel on December 12, taking pride in Britain’s authoring of the Balfour Declaration, and describing Israel as “a remarkable country ... a thriving democracy, a beacon of tolerance, and an example to the rest of the world.”

She did take time to add that Britain has been clear that building new, illegal colonies is wrong, and is not conducive to peace, and must stop. So if she thought so, why should she attack Kerry’s speech? The alarming possibility is that her foreign policy is based on chasing powerful figures, rather than principles.