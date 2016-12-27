Mobile
UAE secure, stable because of policies of progress and tolerance

Report says nation scores high in security, justice and is the happiest place in the Arab region
Gulf News
 

In a year that has been plagued by violence, terror attacks, economic hardship and political upheavals, the positives were few and far between. Syria, Brexit, US elections, demonetisation in India … there was little cheer let alone stability and happiness.

The story, however, was very different in the UAE. It remained unaffected by the events that troubled the world. The UAE remained a calm and peaceful country driven by its goals of progress, tolerance and happiness for citizens and residents. The policies and decisions focused on these goals and implementation was efficient. The leadership made it clear that the targets had to be achieved. Government authorities rose to the occasion as did citizens and residents to ensure that the UAE continued to enjoy peace, stability and security. This has been affirmed in a recent report. The UAE scored an overwhelming 99.34 per cent in the index for security and stability and 96.74 per cent for justice, according to the World Happiness Report 2016. The report, released by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, is based on a survey conducted in 157 countries. It covered happiness, family cohesion, social solidarity, loyalty to the nation and leadership and national identity. In the happiness index, the UAE ranked first among Arab countries and 28th in the world. The UAE scored 93.11 per cent in the social cohesion index. The UAE has always been a country that has treasured its peace, security and stability. At a time when the world has been rocked by intolerance, the UAE has made tolerance its priority. It inculcates tolerance, compassion and happiness. And this is the reason millions come here to earn a living. The UAE holds out hope.

