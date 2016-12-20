Mobile
UAE police forces are doing fine work

Survey shows we are enjoying a quality of life that’s of the highest international standard
Gulf News
 

Every one of us who lives in the UAE can share or have been party to an anecdote of just how safe it is on our streets, that crime is a rarity, and how professional our police services are in the performance of their duties. Now, this body of anecdotal evidence has had an empirical element with the release of the fourth Community Development Authority Survey — a poll spoke to more than 15,000 people living in Dubai.

The survey measures current levels of customer satisfaction in social services and key performance indicators. Simply put, if you don’t get a measure of how you’re doing in the delivery of community services, you won’t know how or where to improve. Clearly, the results show that the provision of community services is high.

The key messages from the survey are that the sheer cultural diversity of Dubai makes it a better place to live — 91 per cent agree with that, while 95 per cent say there is freedom to practice their religious beliefs, and 85.3 per cent say there is freedom of expression. For those of us who live in Dubai, these results reflect the levels of societal tolerance and harmony we all have come to cherish and treasure.

As an international city, where people come and go, and where there is an element of transiency, one would expect that the survey might show a weakness when it comes to safety and security. Clearly, though, our police services are doing a very good job: We are 98 per cent satisfied with the police. Importantly, 98 per cent of us feel safe walking our streets at night. And there’re only a few, if any, other places globally where that can be said.

