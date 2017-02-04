UAE a haven for sport where players and fans realise dreams

Top names come to the country as the world soaks up its world class infrastructure, sights and sounds

The peloton was haring down the tarmac at some absurd 50kmph despite the best efforts of the head wind, the crosswind and the swirl of gusts. It was a moment of awe. Man fighting the forces of nature to prove he is better. But then suddenly there was this azure amidst a tapestry of sand — the Al Qudra lakes. That was a moment of realisation. The wonder that is Dubai. The charm of the UAE.

The Dubai Tour is in its fourth year. The big names in cycling — Marcel Kittel, Mark Cavendish and Elia Viviani among others — are taking part in the Tour, riding more than 150km every day. And as they ride through Dubai and its outskirts, the sights and sounds of the emirate are beamed on televisions across the world. The Abu Dhabi Tour also sees the giants of cycling such as Vincenzo Nibali and Alberto Contador.

It’s the same with tennis, be it in Dubai or Abu Dhabi. The maestro Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and other top players choose to play in the UAE because of the facilities and the crowds. The same goes for golf — the best of the lot are currently playing here. And then of course, there is Formula One — all the stars of the race have come to Abu Dhabi over the past several years.

Sport means passion. The crowds are drawn into the game as they root for their favourites. And the players in turn become attached to the crowds, the stadia, the sights and the sounds. It becomes a sentimental thing. It tugs at the heart.

The UAE has become one such venue of sport. The players love coming here and the crowds savour the thrills that they bring. The authorities are making every effort to promote sport in the UAE. While it introduces a culture of healthy living, these sporting events depict the beauty and vibrancy of the UAE and its people to the world.

The UAE’s transformation has been rapid and the growth of sport in the country has kept up to that pace, evolving every year. The facilities here are world class and the hospitality unmatched.

Sport is built of memories ... that one defining moment; that one sublime shot. The UAE is a treasure trove of such memories. It’s been an arena of excellence. It’s been an arena where a sportsperson has showed his or her genius and reached out for his or her dreams. That is the spirit of the UAE.