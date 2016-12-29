There was little choice but to bail out BMPS

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

There was little choice but to bail out BMPS

The world’s oldest bank needed to be saved as repercussions for Italy and ther euro are too great
Gulf News
 

Sometimes, when it comes to financial services and banking, being the oldest simply doesn’t cut it. Such is the case with Banca Monte del Paschi di Siena (BMPS) which now, after successfully negotiating a €8.8 billion (Dh33.84 billion) bailout from the European Central Bank (ECB), can add the word ‘weakest’ to its ‘oldest in the world’ claim to fame.

BMPS has consistently failed a series of so-called stress tests conducted by the ECB on all banking institutions with the 17 members of the Eurozone. Those stress tests were necessitated as a result of the failure of European banks to adequately deal with the fallout of the 2008 financial crisis, a period that showed glaring weaknesses when it came to governmental oversight, capitalisation, fiscal governance, loan-to-asset ratios and the quality and quantity of loan portfolios and their weighting in industrial, commercial and residential mortgage sectors. And simply put, BMPS failed on most fronts and did so consistently.

The bigger picture is that Italy itself is mired in an economic morass that still sees its gross domestic product at levels now below than when that 2008 financial crisis hit. A string of governments has failed to resolve soaring debt levels, a bloated public sector, low productivity levels and chronic unemployment — particularly among those under 24 years of age. That national economic malaise has not provided either the means or the money to improve the standing of BMPS.

And simply put, Italy could not afford — either politically nor fiscally — for BMPS to go under. That’s a risk that would destabilise the Eurozone, hit the single currency and raise unpalatable and deeper questions over Europe’s banking institutions and structures. For those reasons, it was expedient for the ECB to act.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    100%

  • Disagree

    0%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    0%0%0%0%

    More from Opinion

    In Agreement

    100%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionEditorials

    tags

    Italy
    follow this tag on MGNItaly

    also in Editorials

    The curtain comes down on 2016

    Related Opinion

    Is the party over for Congress?

    Related News

    Visitors flock to UAE for holiday season

    06:00 pm

    Russia seeks UN backing for Syria truce

    05:07 pm
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Dubai health insurance deadline extended

    Dubai health insurance deadline extended

    Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

    Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

    Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

    Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

    Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

    Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

    Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

    Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

    UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

    UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

    Engineer jailed for offending Islam

    Engineer jailed for offending Islam

    2017 UAE holidays

    2017 UAE holidays

    Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

    Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan