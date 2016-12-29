There was little choice but to bail out BMPS

The world’s oldest bank needed to be saved as repercussions for Italy and ther euro are too great

Sometimes, when it comes to financial services and banking, being the oldest simply doesn’t cut it. Such is the case with Banca Monte del Paschi di Siena (BMPS) which now, after successfully negotiating a €8.8 billion (Dh33.84 billion) bailout from the European Central Bank (ECB), can add the word ‘weakest’ to its ‘oldest in the world’ claim to fame.

BMPS has consistently failed a series of so-called stress tests conducted by the ECB on all banking institutions with the 17 members of the Eurozone. Those stress tests were necessitated as a result of the failure of European banks to adequately deal with the fallout of the 2008 financial crisis, a period that showed glaring weaknesses when it came to governmental oversight, capitalisation, fiscal governance, loan-to-asset ratios and the quality and quantity of loan portfolios and their weighting in industrial, commercial and residential mortgage sectors. And simply put, BMPS failed on most fronts and did so consistently.

The bigger picture is that Italy itself is mired in an economic morass that still sees its gross domestic product at levels now below than when that 2008 financial crisis hit. A string of governments has failed to resolve soaring debt levels, a bloated public sector, low productivity levels and chronic unemployment — particularly among those under 24 years of age. That national economic malaise has not provided either the means or the money to improve the standing of BMPS.

And simply put, Italy could not afford — either politically nor fiscally — for BMPS to go under. That’s a risk that would destabilise the Eurozone, hit the single currency and raise unpalatable and deeper questions over Europe’s banking institutions and structures. For those reasons, it was expedient for the ECB to act.