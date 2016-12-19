Tenants’ accountability in fire safety a pragmatic move

It is not just systems and regulations that are important in preventing fires, people’s conduct plays an equally significant role

The new move stipulating that tenants will be equal stakeholders in the accountability for fire-safety standards in buildings is well-timed and pragmatic. To be activated following the implementation of the updated version of the UAE’s Fire and Life Safety Code of Practices which is expected to come into force at the start of 2017, the new regulation will have tenancy contracts delineate the role and responsibility of tenants for ensuring fire safety in their apartments and villas.

This is a critical mitigator and it is so for many reasons. Thus far, the responsibility and accountability for maintaining fire safety in a building has been attributed to builders, consultants, developers, facilities and managerial personnel. While it is true these entities are the primary sources for designing, building, developing and running residential complexes and therefore must adhere to the highest standards of safety as laid down by the law in terms of materials, and the installation and operation of fire safety systems, it is also equally true that home owners or tenants also adhere to the basic tenets of safety in their homes. As the Dubai authorities put it, it is not just the systems and regulations that are important in preventing fires, people’s conduct, or misconduct, can play an equally significant role in this regard.

As evidence proves, many fires are due human error. Ultimately, the fire safety code is predicated on a single aim — to keep people safe at all times. So, it’s not just builders, developers, architects and other stakeholders, but tenants too who are required to a part of this objective. By now including the latter in the circle of accountability, the new regulation has ensured that the circle is complete.