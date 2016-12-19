Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Tenants’ accountability in fire safety a pragmatic move

It is not just systems and regulations that are important in preventing fires, people’s conduct plays an equally significant role
Gulf News
 

The new move stipulating that tenants will be equal stakeholders in the accountability for fire-safety standards in buildings is well-timed and pragmatic. To be activated following the implementation of the updated version of the UAE’s Fire and Life Safety Code of Practices which is expected to come into force at the start of 2017, the new regulation will have tenancy contracts delineate the role and responsibility of tenants for ensuring fire safety in their apartments and villas.

This is a critical mitigator and it is so for many reasons. Thus far, the responsibility and accountability for maintaining fire safety in a building has been attributed to builders, consultants, developers, facilities and managerial personnel. While it is true these entities are the primary sources for designing, building, developing and running residential complexes and therefore must adhere to the highest standards of safety as laid down by the law in terms of materials, and the installation and operation of fire safety systems, it is also equally true that home owners or tenants also adhere to the basic tenets of safety in their homes. As the Dubai authorities put it, it is not just the systems and regulations that are important in preventing fires, people’s conduct, or misconduct, can play an equally significant role in this regard.

As evidence proves, many fires are due human error. Ultimately, the fire safety code is predicated on a single aim — to keep people safe at all times. So, it’s not just builders, developers, architects and other stakeholders, but tenants too who are required to a part of this objective. By now including the latter in the circle of accountability, the new regulation has ensured that the circle is complete.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    80%

  • Disagree

    20%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    100%0%0%0%

    More from Opinion

    In Agreement

    80%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionEditorials

    tags

    Dubai
    follow this tag on MGNDubai

    also in Editorials

    Dubai budgets for growth

    Related News

    Kerala chief minister opens school in Sharjah

    Fireworks to ring in new year at Global Village

    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    New Year holiday in UAE announced

    New Year holiday in UAE announced

    Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

    Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

    Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

    Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

    Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

    Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

    Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

    Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

    Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

    Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

    Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

    Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

    Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

    Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

    Truth on Indomie noodles revealed

    Truth on Indomie noodles revealed