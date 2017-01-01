Mobile
Syria ceasefire agreement hangs by a thread

The ceasefire should lead on to a political solution in the war-torn country
Gulf News
 

The ceasefire plan for Syria announced by Turkey and Russia is very fragile despite the unanimous endorsement it won from the UN Security Council. The two powers have described the plan as “countrywide”, which is not true as they have also said the ceasefire will exclude those areas where government forces are fighting armed groups that the government considers to be terrorists. That means that the large area of eastern Syria under the self-proclaimed Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (Daesh) is not part of the ceasefire. And it will also not apply to the ongoing fighting against Jabhat Fatah Al Sham, the group formerly known as Al Nusra Front which is fighting alongside more secular rebels in Idlib province. An indication of future problems was that within two days of the ceasefire starting, 11 opposition factions threatened to withdraw from the truce if the government did not stop its assault on the Barada Valley, held by the rebels and where Damascus gets the majority of its water.

Nonetheless, the plan itself could be an important breakthrough and may lead to a limited but important political settlement between the regime and its more secular opponents, who have been part of the talks with the Russian and Turks and have agreed to the terms in principle. But there is a growing division between the opposition armed groups on the ground who have broadly welcomed the agreement, and the rebels’ political umbrella organisation which remains sceptical and disputes the rights of the armed groups to make any deal. This mix of different groups and different levels of group simply adds to the fragility of any ceasefire plan.

Nonetheless, a ceasefire will be very welcome to the suffering people of Syria who will take the opportunity to carry out whatever essential tasks have been stopped by fierce fighting. But a ceasefire should also lead on to a political solution, and this is another serious problem for the plan.

The Turks have argued for some time that President Bashar Al Assad should have no rule in a future Syria, but the Russians have repeatedly dismissed this condition and have insisted that Al Assad should be part of a future Syria. A possible compromise might be found around agreeing to Al Assad staying at first but then leaving, although it seems unlikely that Al Assad will agree to such a scheme.

    tags

    Syria
    follow this tag on MGNSyria
    Iraq
    follow this tag on MGNIraq
    Bashar Al Assad
    follow this tag on MGNBashar Al Assad
    Russia
    follow this tag on MGNRussia

    also in Editorials

    UK’s Palestine stance is against its principles

