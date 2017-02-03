State elections in India seen as midterm referendum

Results of five assembly polls will have strong reverberations at the national level in the days ahead

Election season officially kick-starts in India today. The vital state of Punjab, along with Goa in western India, are going to polls to elect new assemblies. With the state assembly elections getting underway a few months beyond the halfway mark of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre, the importance of these elections cannot be overstated. During the first phase of polls, all eyes will be on India’s bread basket state of Punjab, where five-time Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal is facing the toughest political challenge of his seven-decade-long career.

Major players in the fray in the state include the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), BJP, Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The state, currently ruled by an SAD-BJP coalition, is expected to go either way. With anti-incumbency being a major factor, Punjab could change the political fortunes of Congress that has announced Captain Amarinder Singh as its presumptive chief minister. The party recently got a shot in the arm with the inclusion of former cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who enjoys a mass appeal. In Goa, there is a direct contest between the BJP and Congress. However AAP’s entry is expected to shake up things a bit and make it a multi-cornered contest, with several analysts predicting that the new entrant may pull off a few victories in the coastal state.

Elections are due also in Uttar Pradesh from February 11, prompting all major political parties to scramble their men and machinery in the run-up to the mother of all battles. Counting will be take place on March 11 and the results of these elections will have strong reverberations at the national level in the days ahead.