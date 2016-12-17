Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

South China Sea has the potential to escalate

China is intent on fortifying its territorial claim to the area and that’s a dangerous development in the volatile region
Gulf News
 

After extensive dredging operations and the conversion of reefy shoals into artificial islands, China has made little secret of its intention to fortify its claim to disputed portions of the south China Sea. Now, if intelligence briefing and satellite imagery provided by a United States think tank are to be believed, Beijing has added sophisticated weaponry and missile systems to the disputed islands, giving an ominous meaning indeed to the very use of the word ‘fortify’.

The Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies said its findings come despite statements by the Chinese leadership that Beijing has no intention to militarise the islands in the strategic trade route, where territory is claimed by several countries. The agency said it had been tracking construction and was able to identify surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missile systems as well as heavy defensive weaponry.

The Fiery Cross, Mischief and Subi reefs in the Spratly Islands have been converted into full-scale islands with functioning airstrips — a clear intent that Beijing has laid claim to the territory, regardless of an international arbitration ruling from The Hague and the counter-claims by the Philippines, Vietnam and others. Outgoing US President Barack Obama had sent a missile frigate through the disputed waters and followed up days later with the overflight by two B52 bombers — a clear message to Beijing that Washington was prepared to act on the accepted principle of free navigation and passage.

Given US President-elect Donald Trump’s decision to pick a spat with China over Taiwan even before he takes office, it’s hard to know just how this will unfold. Add to that another unpredictable character in the form of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte and the South China Sea can go south any moment. Calmer heads must prevail.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    87%

  • Disagree

    13%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    5%0%10%86%

    More from Opinion

    In Agreement

    87%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionEditorials

    tags

    United States
    follow this tag on MGNUnited States
    Philippines
    follow this tag on MGNPhilippines
    Rodrigo Duterte
    follow this tag on MGNRodrigo Duterte
    Donald Trump
    follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump

    Gallery

    Punch Line - Series 34

    also in Editorials

    Dubai budgets for growth

    Related Opinion

    South Korea’s President Park must go

    Brexit is dividing the British government

    Related News

    Man shouts abuse at Ivanka Trump on plane

    Le Pen struggling to raise funds for polls

    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Why are many Indian expats dying young?

    Why are many Indian expats dying young?

    New Year holiday in UAE announced

    New Year holiday in UAE announced

    Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

    Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

    Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

    Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

    Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

    Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

    Bad debt: How expats can clear names

    Bad debt: How expats can clear names

    Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

    Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

    Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

    Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

    Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

    Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party