Sometimes, all of the fates line up in a wonderful way

How lucky we are to have such a vigilant police service watching over us to intervene to save life and prevent misfortune
Gulf News
 

After a year in which there is such seemingly bad news, the final days of 2016 have provided one wonderful story that speaks volumes about the UAE, the care of its citizens, our ever-vigilant security services, our emergency responders and all coming together to save the life of one sick Emirati man.

This heart-warming incident began on a Dubai road where a driver, having felt ill, pulls his vehicle over to the hard shoulder. The Emirati man sat by his vehicle and clutched his chest as the pain of a coronary attack swept over him.

What happened next is truly remarkable if not miraculous. In a Dubai Police Operations Room, an unseen police officer was monitoring cameras, keeping a vigilant eye out for those who would commit crime, drive dangerously, or impede the safety and security of our streets.

The officer noticed the man, and focused an adjacent roadside camera onto the unfolding incident. And the officer’s training, knowledge and professionalism kicked in. He immediately contacted paramedics and directed them to the scene, while other police patrols were also alerted.

Thankfully, the paramedics reached the sick Emirati, provided immediate assistance and then took him to hospital. The unnamed man is now recovered from what very well could have been a fatal heart attack. This incident is remarkable in that it required all of the coincidences to fall into place — that the man stopped his car close to a traffic camera, that the camera was being monitored by a police officer who immediately understood; and that paramedics were able to get to the man quickly to provide life-saving treatment. How wonderful. How lucky. And how lucky we are to have such a vigilant police service watching over us.

