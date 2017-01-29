Mobile
Serena lays claim to being the greatest woman tennis player

Australian Open title makes her the most successful player in Open era, surpassing Graf’s haul of 22 Grand Slams
Gulf News
 

The 23rd Grand Slam singles title for Serena Williams, who overtook Steffi Graf’s record of most Slams in an Open era, has renewed the debate of whether she is the greatest woman player in the history of tennis.

The younger of the two Williams sisters reached the landmark by winning the Australian Open and was ready to be acknowledged as one of the all-time greats of the Open era along with Germany’s Graf and the United States’ Czech-born Martina Navratilova. It’s the mental strength and never-say-die spirit, which Serena says she learnt from the two legends, which had kept her going against all odds.

Not many will dispute the greatest tag, given Serena’s longevity and success rate as a player. From her Grand Slam debut as a 19-year-old in 1998, the American’s dominance has spanned nearly two decades and at least two generations of players. With thundering serves, powerful groundstrokes and amazing athleticism, Serena lorded the tennis courts round the world. But injuries and bad form caught up with her.

The last two years had been particularly testing — Serena failed to complete the feat of winning the calendar Slam in 2015 and lost her grip on the customary No 1 slot. There have been occasions when her focus and fitness levels have been questioned, but each time she came back stronger. The Melbourne win is yet another warning signal for the younger rivals that she is not ready to retire soon, though she says there are no new peaks to be scaled.

Well, Margaret Court’s haul of 24 singles titles is there. That all-time record looks within Serena’s reach now.

