Security of personal documents now more important than ever

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Security of personal documents now more important than ever

The more we as a society are able to reduce the exposure of our personal information to the world at large, the more safe and secure our society will be
Gulf News
 

The decision by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to prohibit car rental firms from holding a customer’s passport or identification papers for security reasons is a welcome move that strengthens consumer protection in the UAE.

From an industry perspective, this move brings the rental industry into line with international standards that protect a company’s investments, but the RTA’s decision more importantly addresses a growing security issue surrounding our personal data.

While companies have argued for years that they must retain these documents due to the transitory nature of consumers in the UAE, the documents they are seeking to hold are no longer simply a security against someone absconding. Our passports, identification cards and credit cards are tied directly to our identities, and due to the ubiquitous nature of information technology in our lives, any compromise to this data is now more damaging than any fender bender or traffic ticket. The security of our personal data is central to our well-being and should be given adequate protection. Only under very limited circumstances, such as the direction of a police officer or some other figure of official authority, should such documents ever be held by anyone other than to whom they were issued.

This should also include copies of such documents. A copy of an Emirates ID or a credit card left irresponsibly in a dust bin for anyone to find is just as much a security issue as the theft of the actual card itself.

Hopefully, more regulatory agencies will adopt similar measures. The more we as a society are able to reduce the exposure of our personal information to the world at large, the more safe and secure our cyber-centric society will be.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    100%

  • Disagree

    0%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    0%0%0%100%

    More from Opinion

    In Agreement

    100%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionEditorials

    tags

    United Arab Emirates
    follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
    Roads and Transport Authority
    follow this tag on MGNRoads and Transport Authority

    also in Editorials

    Support for Fillon is in a free fall

    Related Opinion

    Expanding naval presence in the Red Sea

    New maternity leave rules are most welcome

    Related News

    Mohammad appoints State Security chief

    09:14 pm

    3D masterpieces await you at this venue

    07:33 pm
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

    Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

    Read this before you pack your travel bags

    Read this before you pack your travel bags

    Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

    Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

    Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

    Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

    Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

    Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

    Dawood contract killing bid foiled

    Dawood contract killing bid foiled

    Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

    Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

    What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

    What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

    2017 UAE holidays

    2017 UAE holidays