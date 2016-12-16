Saudi austerity measures will pay dividends

The decline in oil prices means that the government must keep its expectations realistic

These past 18 months, the price of oil has plummeted and remained consistently at price-per barrel lows not seen in 15 years. This has provided ample time for energy-dependent economies to review their operations.

If anything, the period has provided a wake-up call to the realisation that oil won’t last forever, that economics need to diversify and the governments must adapt and learn to do more with less. Such is the case with Saudi Arabia, where King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz formally opened the first session of the Kingdom’s seventh Shura Council on Wednesday and used the occasion to deliver a reality check to members, reminding them that austerity measures and other cost-saving and budgetary tools were necessary to streamline the nation’s economy, put it on the right path for growth, and ensure that it is best-equipped to meet future challenges.

To remain an effective and productive economy, Saudi Arabia has to find a way to cut the size of its government apparatus and increase productivity levels by leveraging new technologies and innovative practises in a cost-effective manner. The reality is that its administration and governmental organisations have built up in a time where oil-funded growth and its consistently high pricing meant that there was little need to reflect on best international practises.

Similarly, productive levels were low and employment conditions for those in state-controlled organisations were more-than comfortable.

There is an old proverb: Cut your coat according to your cloth. That’s a lesson Saudis are learning. Or put it another way: Short-term pain is needed for long-term gain.