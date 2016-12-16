Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Saudi austerity measures will pay dividends

The decline in oil prices means that the government must keep its expectations realistic
Gulf News
 

These past 18 months, the price of oil has plummeted and remained consistently at price-per barrel lows not seen in 15 years. This has provided ample time for energy-dependent economies to review their operations.

If anything, the period has provided a wake-up call to the realisation that oil won’t last forever, that economics need to diversify and the governments must adapt and learn to do more with less. Such is the case with Saudi Arabia, where King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz formally opened the first session of the Kingdom’s seventh Shura Council on Wednesday and used the occasion to deliver a reality check to members, reminding them that austerity measures and other cost-saving and budgetary tools were necessary to streamline the nation’s economy, put it on the right path for growth, and ensure that it is best-equipped to meet future challenges.

To remain an effective and productive economy, Saudi Arabia has to find a way to cut the size of its government apparatus and increase productivity levels by leveraging new technologies and innovative practises in a cost-effective manner. The reality is that its administration and governmental organisations have built up in a time where oil-funded growth and its consistently high pricing meant that there was little need to reflect on best international practises.

Similarly, productive levels were low and employment conditions for those in state-controlled organisations were more-than comfortable.

There is an old proverb: Cut your coat according to your cloth. That’s a lesson Saudis are learning. Or put it another way: Short-term pain is needed for long-term gain.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    80%

  • Disagree

    20%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    0%0%0%100%

    More from Opinion

    In Agreement

    80%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionEditorials

    tags

    Saudi Arabia
    follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia

    also in Editorials

    Dubai budgets for growth

    Related News

    Pakistan, Russia and China to talk peace

    Court overturns non-guilty verdict for Dashti

    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Why are many Indian expats dying young?

    Why are many Indian expats dying young?

    New Year holiday in UAE announced

    New Year holiday in UAE announced

    Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

    Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

    Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

    Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

    Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

    Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

    Bad debt: How expats can clear names

    Bad debt: How expats can clear names

    Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

    Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

    Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

    Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

    Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

    Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party