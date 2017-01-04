Row over ethics panel reveals discord among Republicans

Move puts party in confrontation with president-elect and exposes it to public ridicule

On the eve of a historical power shift in Washington DC, where the Republicans now control both houses of the Congress, the GOP tried to push an ambitious plan to scrap the Congressional Ethics Committee. Jettisoning an independent body, responsible for investigating political misconduct of lawmakers, on the very first day of the 115th Congress, highlighted concerns regarding transparency and conflict of interest. Not surprisingly, the move was panned by media and the opposition. “Republicans claim they want to ‘drain the swamp’... Evidently, ethics are the first casualty of the new Republican Congress,” Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Leader, noted. After the move came in for widespread criticism, President-elect Donald Trump tweeted his displeasure. As the outrage seemed to snowball, house Republicans scrambled to reverse their action in an emergency meeting. Clearly, it didn’t go as planned for the party that is keen to overturn some of the key policy initiatives taken by the outgoing president.

American democracy is seen as a benchmark by the rest of the world. Various checks and balances in place — like Congressional Ethics Committee — work as deterrent in cases of impropriety. To emaciate an independent body in this fashion signals the pressures on House members by various vested interests. Curiously the move flies in the face of Trump’s much publicised “drain the swamp” campaign. His condemnation of the GOP action marks his first confrontation with congressional leadership, besides offering him an elbowroom to explain his own ethical questions about how he plans to handle potential conflicts of interest involving his vast business empire. On the Capitol Hill, where a newly energised Republican party converged, it was the first lesson in moral code: As their chosen representatives, people expect lawmakers to meet high ethical standards.