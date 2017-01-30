Residents must understand the importance of daily exercise

High rates of obesity, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes prompt the need more physical activity

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says more than 36 per cent of children in the UAE are obese. Another statistic is even more startling: 66 per cent of men and 60 per cent of women in the UAE are obese. Diabetes is another cause for concern. About 18 per cent of the population in the UAE have diabetes. More people die of cardiovascular diseases in the UAE than on the roads.

These are alarming facts. And a cause for extreme concern. There are a number of factors that lead to the vicious cycle: diet, lack of exercise and stress. Life is fast-paced in the UAE, with residents working hard to build a life for themselves and their families. Many eat out every day as they do not have the time to cook. Fatigue from work, a rich diet and a sedentary lifestyle lead to people becoming overweight, which in turn can trigger cardiovascular diseases and worsen diabetes. Ill-health adds to the stress that the daily grind brings.

Health authorities have repeatedly appealed to residents to exercise daily and fight obesity and its effects. Studies have shown that less than 50 per cent of residents exercise, which is disturbing. The Health Ministry is now urging residents to engage in physical activities for at least 10 minutes, thrice a day. This can be achieved easily and what is more important, it can be sustained. Most people give up their exercise regimen because the goal is too ambitious and cannot be sustained. The key to good health is sustained exercise coupled with a healthy diet.

Just as police constantly urge motorists to drive carefully to curb road deaths, health authorities appeal to residents to exercise and eat healthy to check the dangerous effects of obesity. In the end, no appeal will work unless residents themselves realise the perils. The responsibility lies with us — residents.