Putin dodges UN with Iran-Turkey summit

Murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey may drive Moscow closer to Ankara in its anti-terror alliance

The murder of the Russian ambassador in Ankara was a terrorist act that appears to seek to harm Turkey’s rapidly improving relations with Russia. The lone gunman shouted slogans against Russia’s role in the Syrian regime’s assault on Aleppo, but simple revenge may only have been part of his thinking. The attack came the day before Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu went to Moscow to discuss what to do in Syria with both Russia and Iran.

During the run-up to the final fall of Aleppo, all three countries have been working more closely together to develop a joint strategy that would exclude western powers, including the United States, as well as the Gulf states, who have backed the secular Syrian opposition.

The assassination of the Russian ambassador, and the security lapse that allowed it to happen, will anger Russian President Vladimir Putin, but will also support his call for an anti-terror alliance. Putin has called for a more detailed summit on preparing a route to Syrian peace talks. Putin plans this to be between Russia, Turkey and Iran and is planned for later this week.

Putin brazenly insists that this separate initiative will not conflict with the Geneva Process backed by the United Nations, which the international community has supported and seeks an end to the fighting and the installation of an interim government before moving to a more permanent solution that would exclude Syrian President Bashar Al Assad from office.

The alternative that Russia and Turkey are putting together with Iranian support is certain to be more palatable to Al Assad and will probably revolve around restoring the regime with little inclusion of other parties that the Russians and Al Assad persist in describing as terrorists.

The imminent arrival of Donald Trump in the White House puts a deadline on getting such a one-sided approach in place. Trump has indicated that he is not interested in committing American effort or troops to finding peace in Syria, so the trio meeting this week would like to offer a ready-made answer that excludes the US.

The danger is that such a route would probably fail to meet any rigorous test of inclusivity and would restore the murderous Syrian regime to authority over its people with little restraint, thereby setting the region up for another future failure of law and order. The existing Syrian opposition rightly fears it will be marginalised by Putin’s initiative and his new triumvirate.