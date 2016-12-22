Poor planning of demonetisation will hurt India’s growth story

A flurry of policy U-turns by the government is the last thing that the economy needs

It has been six weeks since India enacted a policy to scrap Rs500 and Rs1,000 banknotes. The move, touted as a major crackdown on black money by the government, was expected to reduce corruption in the country. Notwithstanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intent, demonetisation did not go quite as planned. Unending queues outside banks and ATMs gave rise to the theory that the policy lacked coherence and proper implementation. In any case, economic plans for a country of the size and magnitude of India cannot be taken in an arbitrary manner.

Unable to handle criticism of its demonetisation policy by noted economists, heated debates in both Houses of the parliament and protests in several parts of the country, the government took a series of decisions regarding bank withdrawal limits, only to renege on them. The latest caveats, announced earlier this week, restricted deposits over Rs5,000 (Dh270). The decision, one of the many taken in recent weeks, was swiftly excoriated as an unfair change in the rules of the game, prompting the Reserve Bank of India (the country’s central bank) to withdraw the directive. Such policy flip-flop has become routine.

As one of the most powerful countries in Asia, India is seen as a high-prospect economy. The country recently overtook the United Kingdom as the world’s sixth-largest economy. As the fallout of demonitisation continues, there is a real fear that manufacturing (which contributes 16 per cent to India’s gross domestic product) may slow down whereas the services segment could sink into negative territory. Wary investors are closely watching the developments. A flurry of policy U-turns by the government is the last thing that the Indian economy needs.