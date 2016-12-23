People need to desist from the habit of jaywalking

Being irresponsible and putting life and limb at risk come at a huge cost that is avoidable by all means

Sixty four thousand four hundred and fifty eight people in Dubai were fined for jaywalking between January and November this year. That’s a lot of people who are breaking the law and worse, putting their lives at risk. As the year draws to a close and statistics by Dubai’s traffic police are released in all categories, it becomes clear once again that many of the accidents and violations are actually the result of people’s carelessness rather than a twist of fate.

Take jaywalking for instance: It’s an entirely avoidable act. Given that there are clearly defined regulations against it combined with designated areas and facilities for crossing the road — all of which are only meant to enhance public safety — it should be common sense that people understand this and abide by the rules. But year after year, despite the authorities holding awareness campaigns and investing in extra personnel to monitor roads, they continue to have to contend with bafflingly unintelligent attempts by people to put their lives in danger as they run across multi-lane highways, jump over concrete barriers between major thoroughfares or squeeze through fences dividing roads. This year alone, 303 people were injured, many of them seriously, while trying to cross the road. At least 44 people were killed as a result of being runover.

Why don’t people desist from such acts? Is this form of risk-taking rooted in thrill-seeking, some bizarre kind of self-dare or is it just down to plain laziness to walk a few extra steps?

Whatever be the motivation or reason, and all of them are arguably unacceptable, it is time people realised that the results are not worth it.