People around the world will live longer by 2030

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

People around the world will live longer by 2030

Increasing life span has its advantages, but it also presents challenges that need to be met
Gulf News
 

A new study by the Imperial College London and World Health Organisation on the increasing longevity among several populations in the world is the kind of news that begs for a pause before exultation can be expressed.

According to the study, many countries’ populations would be living beyond the age of 90 by the year 2030, with the average age for men projected at 80 while for women it is 83. South Korea, for example, the study said, has achieved a fine balance between education, nutrition and long life while, in the United Kingdom, life expectancy between 2015 and 2030 is expected to go up from 79 to 82 for men and from 83 to 85 for women.

The global socio-economic implications of what the study reveals are significant. The axiom that improving health-care outcomes will directly, and sometimes, indirectly, lead to better economic outlook for a country as its population grows into a healthy old age is as valid as is the obverse logic — that lack of infrastructure for a ripening population could be equally problematic.

In Italy, for example, with a significant ageing population, its public spend on pensions is the highest in the European Union, according to World Atlas. Pensions take more than 16 per cent of Italy’s gross domestic product, as compared to 11 per cent for the rest of the European Union, it said.

According to the World Health Organisation, nearly two billion people across the world are expected to be over 60 years by 2050, a figure that’s more than triple since 2000. This calls for countries to have policies that will be able to address the challenges and opportunities that this new phenomenon creates and utilise the potential of their human resources to the optimum.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    100%

  • Disagree

    0%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    33%0%67%0%

    More from Opinion

    In Agreement

    100%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionEditorials

    tags

    Italy
    follow this tag on MGNItaly
    United Kingdom
    follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

    also in Editorials

    Tensions are running high in the South China Sea
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Dawood contract killing bid foiled

    Dawood contract killing bid foiled

    Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

    Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

    Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

    Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

    Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

    Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

    Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

    Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

    Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

    Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

    Morning rain causes traffic congestion

    Morning rain causes traffic congestion

    Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

    Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

    Kim killing airport declared VX-free

    Kim killing airport declared VX-free