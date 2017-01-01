Pakistan’s quest to ease power crisis is on track

Launch of the fourth nuclear plant in Chashma will help boost industrial activity in the country

Close to 100 million Pakistanis have little access to power grid and suffer from an average of 10 hours of power outage on a daily basis. With the country struggling to provide enough power to its citizens, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has shown determination to solve the crisis by the end of 2018. The launch of the fourth nuclear plant in Chashma, in collaboration with China, is a step in that direction. Pakistan is looking at eventually producing 8,800 megawatts (MW) from atomic energy by 2030. The Chashma plant, a collaboration of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission and China National Nuclear Corporation, will initially contribute 340 MW to the national grid as part of the government’s overall efforts to end a growth-sapping energy deficit. As one of the handful of developing countries pursuing atomic energy, all nuclear power plants in Pakistan are operated under strict guidelines of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The country’s average shortfall in the power sector is currently in the range of 4,000 MW and nearly two billion cubic feet per day in the natural gas sector. This shortage is expected to rise to 7,000 MW in the near future. While the country is moving fast to ramp up its economy, with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor touted as a game changer for Pakistan and the region, electricity shortage has severely hampered its growth story. Uninterrupted supply of electricity is a lifeline for the country’s industrial activity, which, in the words of the prime minister, has “suffered a severe setback due to power crisis”. Experts have stressed conservation and efficient use of energy, besides shifting to renewable forms of energy, such as wind and solar power. Nuclear energy, all the same, remains central to Pakistan’s milestone of hitting zero-load shedding.