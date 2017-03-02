One step forward, two steps back

After Trump’s address to the US Congress, we’re now back to the politics of the absurd

On Tuesday evening in Washington, Donald Trump addressed both houses of the Congress and, for the first time since taking office, actually sounded and acted like the president of the United States. He laid out a broad conservative agenda that hit all of the right notes with the Republican members of the Senate and the House of Representatives, softening his stance on immigration, taking a measured tone on the economy, and setting out his plans to increase the US defence budget by $54 billion (Dh198.61 billion) while cutting spending, most notably in federal departments dealing with the environment and energy.

For the party faithful, it was music to their ears, an agenda straight from the core principles of smaller government, tax cuts and a stronger military. And for the first time, it appeared as if this White House administration had got its act together, seemed to know what it was doing, and had direction and leadership.

But that was Tuesday.

By Wednesday, the Trump administration was in chaos again, this time with new allegations over its ties and contacts with Russia. Since September last, there have been a number of resignations in the Trump campaign over claims that Russian intelligence officials hacked the servers of the Democrats and interfered in the election process itself. Those allegations have persisted, with the publication of an intelligence dossier that suggested that Trump himself was potentially open to blackmail. Michael Flynn, a senior Trump campaigner and then the president’s pick for national security adviser, was forced to resign over misleading Vice-President Mike Pence over contacts with Sergei Kislyak, Russia’s ambassador to the US during the transition period.

Now comes reports that Trump’s Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, twice spoke with the Russian ambassador to the US during the presidential campaign. Sessions met with Kislyak once in September 2016, when US intelligence officials were investigating Russian interference in the presidential election, and once in the summer of that year. A spokeswoman for Sessions confirmed that the meetings took place, but provided a statement from the attorney general, saying they were not related to the election campaign.

What’s most disturbing now is that Sessions is responsible for overseeing the agencies that are investigating Russia’s role in the election. He was asked about the issue under oath during his confirmation hearings in the Senate, and denied having any contact with the Russians. Clearly, there is a divergence of the truth. As attorney general, Sessions should be above reproach. This scandal is not going away.