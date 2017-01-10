Mobile
Northern Ireland faces a period of instability

As province readies for early polls, old sectarian issues need to remain in the closet of history
Gulf News
 

For more than three decades, Northern Ireland was divided by a sectarian and political struggle that claimed more than 3,000 lives. For the past 23 years, a power-sharing agreement has enabled a generation of its people to never wonder what it’s like to have bombs explode in the street, have gunmen lurk in the shadows, or to endure the pain and suffering of loss and grief at the hands of Republican and Loyalist paramilitaries who vied for control of their neighbourhoods and criminal activities.

The decision of a majority of Britons to support the Brexit option, whereby the United Kingdom would leave the European Union, has led to trepidation in the province and in the Republic of Ireland that there would be a return to an international border that would include customs, revenue and security checks. A majority in Ulster voted to remain in the European Union.

There are now warning signs that old divisions and tensions remain. On Monday, Martin McGuinness, a former Republican terrorist commander, stepped down as deputy first minister to protest the mishandling of a programme that subsidises the use of renewable energy to heat buildings.

His resignation triggers an election for the Northern Ireland Assembly, as it will end the current power-sharing agreement between his pro-united Ireland Sinn Fein party and the Democratic Unionist Party, which represents those who want to maintain the union with the rest of the UK, and is led by Arlene Foster, the First Minister. The election will be an opportunity to test the Brexit policies of the London government. It should not be a cause to return to the divisive sectarian policies of the past.

    More from Opinion

    Trump must act in a presidential manner

