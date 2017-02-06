New visa system in tune with UAE’s goals

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

New visa system in tune with UAE’s goals

It promotes nation as an incubator of excellence while streamlining procedures and enhancing efficiency
 

While every country has at its disposal a vast reservoir of human resources, the key to progress lies in knowing how to nurture this potential and optimise its output for national development. And to turn this key fully, a combined force of three elements is required: the creation of a conducive atmosphere for fertile minds to work in, systemising regulations and procedures to identify and attract these fertile minds to mesh with this environment and synthesising these two approaches to integrate with national goals and outcomes.

The UAE’s new advanced visa system unveiled on Monday does well to tick all these boxes. This move is more exemplary when seen in the international and regional context of how some countries are seeking to curtail the inflow of human resources on various grounds. In going against this grain, the UAE is, once again, setting a global example of its foresight and exclusivity of thought that is at the heart of its dynamism.

This enviable stature, which it has earned for itself as a result of its leadership’s vision, has made the UAE a role model in the region and the operating principle behind the new visa system will further enhance the country’s image as a haven of tolerance and a repository of multicultural intellectual riches. In today’s fractious geopolitical climate, this expansiveness and integrity of intent is highly commendable.

Add to this the fact that the new visa initiative is in perfect alignment with several of UAE’s goals — innovation, tolerance, competitive excellence and economic kineticism, societal happiness, to name some, and it is a reiteration of how the UAE continues to strengthen its bedrock of guiding principles.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    50%

  • Disagree

    50%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    0%0%0%100%

    More from Opinion

    In Agreement

    50%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionEditorials

    tags

    United Arab Emirates
    follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates

    also in Editorials

    Warming Saudi-Lebanon ties bode well for region

    Related Opinion

    New maternity leave rules are most welcome

    Related News

    Mohammad Bin Zayed talks tech with IBM chief

    12:11 am

    UAE launches future foresight platform

    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    New UAE entry visa system approved

    New UAE entry visa system approved

    Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

    Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

    Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

    Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

    What excess sugar in diet does to your body

    What excess sugar in diet does to your body

    UAE to adopt new entry visa system

    UAE to adopt new entry visa system

    Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

    Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

    Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

    Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

    Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

    Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

    4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

    4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body